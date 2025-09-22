|Company announcement no. 43 2025
22 September 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 38
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 38:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|12,400,054
|243.1391
|3,014,938,211
|15 September 2025
|43,000
|267.2382
|11,491,243
|16 September 2025
|94,178
|266.1151
|25,062,188
|17 September 2025
|96,116
|265.1450
|25,484,677
|18 September 2025
|12,000
|267.0356
|3,204,427
|19 September 2025
|95,000
|269.0508
|25,559,826
|Total accumulated over week 38
|340,294
|266.8350
|90,802,361
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|12,740,348
|243.7720
|3,105,740,571
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.526% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
