Advanced Wound Care Industry Report 2024-2030: Home Care Expansion, Cost-effective Technologies, and Growing Demand for AI-driven, Preventive, and Portable NPWT Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Industry Driving Transformational Growth by Developing Digital Wound Management Solutions, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is $11.84 billion, with a CAGR of 5.3% for the study period 2024-2030 in the advanced wound care management market.



The advanced wound care management industry is rapidly evolving with the emergence of sensor-based wearables, handheld wound scanners, disposable NPWT devices, AI-powered tools, digital wound assessment devices, and bioengineered skin substitutes. Advanced dressings - such as silicone and antimicrobial types - are also gaining traction, increasingly replacing traditional wound care methods.



The industry is shifting toward early detection, wound prevention, remote monitoring, and data-driven care. AI-based devices and remote monitoring solutions are accelerating this transition.



This study analyzes advanced wound care solutions, including wound dressings, NPWT systems, sensor-based wearables, handheld scanners, advanced debridement tools, monitoring devices, 3D scaffolds, bioengineered substitutes, and digital measurement tools. It covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The study offers insights into market size, growth rates, opportunities, strategic imperatives, company shares, new technologies, and end users. The study period spans 2022-2030, with 2024 as the base year and 2025-2030 as the forecast.



Scope of Analysis

This study analyzes the market for advanced wound care management solutions.

These solutions treat hard-to-heal wounds, including those addressed by the advanced wound care management and sensor-based wound care devices market.

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for advanced wound care management and digital wound monitoring solutions market.

The study covers opportunities, trends, market size, forecasts, and growth rates for advanced wound care, including prevention, diagnosis, and management solutions in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market.

It includes solutions for acute, chronic, and surgical wounds, emphasizing the bioengineered skin substitutes market.

The study covers solutions used in hospitals, home care, and outpatient settings, including insights into the sensor-based wound care devices market.

It excludes basic wound care products such as adhesive bandages, gauze, and non-adherent dressings.

The study also excludes basic surgical wound care products such as hemostats, sutures, and staples, as well as smart apparel, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, apps, and software used for wound monitoring and management in the advanced wound care management market.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Advanced Wound Care Management Industry

Disruptive Technologies

Why

Sensor-based wearables, handheld wound scanners, AI-powered tools, and ultrasonic debridement devices are disrupting the advanced wound care management and sensor-based wound care devices market.

These solutions enable earlier, faster, easier, or preventive wound care, improving overall treatment outcomes in the digital wound monitoring solutions market. As more companies enter the space, availability and accessibility of these technologies continue to grow, including in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market

The Analyst's Perspective

High cost remains a major barrier to adopting these new technologies. However, as more companies enter the advanced wound care management market and clinical evidence demonstrates their benefits - such as reduced long-term care costs, shorter hospital stays, improved wound management, and better outcomes - demand for advanced wound care management solutions will likely grow.

Transformative Megatrends

Why

Wound care is rapidly shifting from treatment to early detection and prevention, focusing on solutions in the advanced wound care management market.

Preference for home-based wound management - especially for chronic wounds - is growing due to its benefits, including continuity of care, fewer hospital visits, reduced strain on healthcare systems, and improved cost-effectiveness in the sensor-based wound care devices market. Technologies such as portable NPWT devices, mobile apps, and virtual care platforms are enabling this shift toward home wound care, aligning with trends in the digital wound monitoring solutions market.

The Analyst's Perspective

With the development of new solutions such as wearables, AI-based technologies, and data-driven wound care that help reduce costs, the industry will increasingly focus on early detection and prevention, particularly within the bioengineered skin substitutes market.

Home care will continue to expand as a preferred approach to managing chronic wounds.

Competitive Intensity

Why

The market remains highly competitive, with leading players such as Solenventum, Smith & Nephew, Molhyncek, and ConvaTec dominating the advanced wound care management industry. Meanwhile, emerging companies like Swift Medical and eKare are intensifying competition by introducing innovative solutions, particularly in digital wound care and advanced dressings.

The Analyst's Perspective

Companies will focus on delivering advanced and cost-effective wound care management solutions to gain a competitive edge in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market.

Those offering preventive care, early detection, reduced hospital workload, and continuous wound monitoring will stand out, as these solutions create cost savings and improve patient outcomes in the sensor-based wound care devices market.

Competitive Environment

Number of Competitors: ~80, with revenue greater than $1 million, particularly in the advanced wound care management market.

Competitive Factors: Cost, performance, support, technology, reliability, and clinical evidence in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market.

Key End-User Industry Verticals: Hospitals, ambulatory centers, and home care and specialty wound clinics, relevant to the sensor-based wound care devices market.

Leading Competitors: Solventum, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke, and Convatec in the advanced wound care management arena.

Revenue Share of Top 4 Competitors (2024): 40.3%

Other Notable Competitors: B Braun, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, Johnson & Johnson, Medline, and Zimmer Biomet in both advanced wound care management and digital wound monitoring solutions market.

Distribution Structure: Distributors, OEMs, retail sales, and direct sales impacting the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market.

Notable Acquisitions and Mergers: Molnlycke Health Care acquiring P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH in November 2024, relevant to the advanced wound care management market.

Growth Drivers

Investments in better materials and growing awareness of advanced wound dressings, such as smart and antimicrobial dressings, are driving market growth in the advanced wound care management market, as these offer superior healing and management compared to traditional dressings.

The development of bioengineered skin substitutes is accelerating due to their ability to support wound healing by maintaining moisture, providing structural support, and delivering growth factors and cytokines for tissue regeneration, critical in the bioengineered skin substitutes market.

Rising adoption of portable and single-use NPWT systems - valued for their portability, ease of use, and suitability for community care - is propelling industry growth significantly in the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market.

Growing demand for AI-based wound care solutions that reduce provider burden and wound care costs is supporting market expansion in the digital wound monitoring solutions market.

The need for prevention and long-term monitoring solutions in home care and specialized wound facilities is rising in the context of the advanced wound care management market, driven by the high prevalence of chronic wounds.

An aging population and the growing incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes, which can lead to diabetic ulcers, are positively impacting market growth across the advanced wound care management sector.

Growth Restraints

The high cost of advanced wound care management solutions, coupled with the availability of low-cost traditional options, continues to hinder market growth.

Many healthcare facilities lack specialized wound care departments, creating barriers to the adoption of new technologies in the sensor-based wound care devices market.

Low patient awareness and poor treatment adherence present major challenges to effective wound care in the advanced wound care management market.

Most companies focus on North America and Europe, leaving other regions underserved and creating significant unmet needs globally relevant to the advanced wound care management market.

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in Advanced Wound Care Management

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Advanced Wound Care Management Industry

Ecosystem in Advanced Wound Care Management

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in Advanced Wound Care Management

Key Takeaways

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Agenda

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Advanced Wound Care Management - Product Mapping

Advanced Wound Care Management - Regional Mapping

Advanced Wound Care Market - By Wound Type

Advanced Wound Dressings

NPWT Devices

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Advanced Wound Debridement Devices

Advanced Wound Care Solutions

Advanced Wound Care Management - Wound Measurement and Digital Solutions

New Technologies - Future Potential

Remote Care

Home Care Settings

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data-Driven Wound Care

Growth Opportunity 2: Wound Monitoring Sensors and Devices

Growth Opportunity 3: Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Growth Opportunity 4: Home Care Settings

Appendix and Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uv9boe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.