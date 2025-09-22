Strategic Analysis of Trump 2.0 Policies on the Global & US Auto Industry: Cost Pressures Expected in the Medium Term as Potential Disruptions to Established Supply Networks Prompt OEMs to Recalibrate

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Trump 2.0 Policies and their Potential Impact on the Global Automotive Industry, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imports of passenger vehicles, light trucks, and certain automotive parts (engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical components, among them) on March 26, 2025. He also announced a more comprehensive set of "reciprocal tariffs," starting at 10% on almost all goods from most countries.



Subsequently, although the core 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts were retained, President Trump temporarily suspended several additional retaliatory tariffs and delayed tariff implementation on United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)-compliant automakers and goods. This was done mainly to avoid cumulative tariff burdens and assuage US automakers about the economic and supply chain fallout of these measures.



Government policies, including the termination of EV incentives, the pause on charging infrastructure funding, and the rollback of EV mandates, are projected to slow the growth of EVs in the United States over the next 5 years. US EV manufacturers will find the going increasingly challenging as the reliance on imported lithium-ion batteries and rare earth elements, most of which come from China and other Asian suppliers, will mean higher costs.



As uncertainty continues to swirl, questions loom about how the highly intertwined, hyper-globalized automotive industry will be affected. What will the future hold for both domestic and foreign automakers, manufacturing output, component suppliers, supply chains, and consumers?



This inflationary effect, coupled with the dial back on EV incentives, may artificially extend ICE dominance in the short term but will weaken their global competitiveness over the long term. Overall, as automakers divert capital toward tariff mitigation and supply chain restructuring, rather than R&D, innovation in transformative technologies, including electrification, will lose out.



Consumers have yet to feel the impact of tariff increases on auto parts in terms of higher prices. This is due in part to competitive pressures and strategic decisions taken by automakers. However, this scenario is poised to change as competitive pressures diminish and companies seek to maintain profitability.



In drawing up roadmaps for the future, automakers are poised to reassess their auto parts sourcing strategies and manufacturing footprint. Many are turning to regionalized production and supply chains in a bid to minimize tariff exposure and maintain cost competitiveness in the long term.



Scope of Analysis

In 2025, the global trade and economic growth momentum is forecast to be a complex function of political, trade, and policy moves made under the second Trump administration in the United States.

Following 3.2% real GDP growth in 2024, the global economy will likely maintain 3.2% to 3.3% annual growth momentum through to 2028, with emerging markets (EMs) retaining their leaderboard positions in terms of economic growth.

Our baseline scenario considers President Trump's 25% tariff on all Mexican and Canadian imports and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, alongside proportional retaliatory tariffs from Mexico and Canada.

Our conservative scenario assumes between 25% and 35% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, 60%+ tariffs on Chinese imports, 10% to 20% blanket tariffs on all imports, and 200%+ tariffs on car imports from Mexico. Approximately 50% to 60% tariffs on key US exports and 10% to 25% tariffs from Canada, Mexico, and the EU are assumed as part of retaliatory moves.

Between 2025 and 2028, within the base case, the impact on GDP will remain muted with key Asian EMs buoying global demand and economic growth. However, in the conservative scenario, adverse and protracted trade wars can potentially shave off 1.5% from global GDP growth in 2028, push global inflation beyond 6.0%, and induce a multiquarter recession in economies such as the United States, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, and South Korea.

Scope

Market Analysis: Assessing the global automotive landscape under Trump 2.0 policies.

Assessing the global automotive landscape under Trump 2.0 policies. Regulatory Impact: Evaluating how new policies affect regulations in the automotive sector.

Evaluating how new policies affect regulations in the automotive sector. Competitor Analysis: Identifying key players and their strategies in response to the policies.

Identifying key players and their strategies in response to the policies. Consumer Trends: Understanding shifts in consumer behavior due to these policies.

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Strategic Imperatives

Growth Environment

Key Takeaways

Global Macroeconomic Risks and Opportunities Emerging from Trump 2.0, 2025-2028

Impact of Trump 2.0 Tariffs on the Automotive Industry

Dependence of Key Automakers' US Sales on Imports

Tariff Impact on Vehicle MSRP - Analysis of Ford F-150 Model

Impact of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium - Analysis of Toyota Camry

Reaction of Key OEMs to US Tariffs

Overview of Trump 2.0 Policies and Their Macroeconomic Impact

Executive Orders Issued by US Presidents in the First 100 Days

List of Key Executive Orders Issued by Donald Trump

Global Growth to Slow from 3.2% in 2024 to 2.8% in 2025 Under the Baseline Tariff Scenario

Tariff Wars to Further Diversify and Decentralize Supply Chain Strategies

Global Growth to Slow to 2.8%, Avoiding a Recession in 2025; Weaker China to Weigh on APAC Growth

Analysis of Policies Impacting the Automotive Sector

Executive Orders with Possible Implications for the Automotive Sector

Policies Specific to Vehicle Imports

Impact of Trump 2.0 Policies on the US EV Market

The Impact of US Tariffs on Mexico's Automotive Industry

Passenger Vehicle and Component Imports from Mexico to the United States

Light Vehicle Exports into the United States from Mexico

Key Automotive Components Manufactured in Mexico

Key Transmission and Assembly Plants in Mexico

Tariffs on Mexico and Impact on the Automotive Industry - Key Takeaways

The Impact of US Tariffs on Canada's Automotive Industry

Passenger Vehicle and Component Imports from Canada to the United States

Canada's Automotive Production Landscape

OEM Models Dependent on Canada

Key Automotive Components Manufactured in Canada

Tariffs on Canada and Impact on the Automotive Sector - Key Takeaways

The Impact of US Tariffs on China's Automotive Industry

Passenger Vehicle and Component Imports from China to the United States

China's Automotive Production Landscape

OEM Models Dependent on China

Key Automotive Components Manufactured in China

Key OEMs' China Impact Analysis

Tariffs on China and Impact on the Automotive Industry - Key Takeaways

The Impact of US Tariffs on Germany's Automotive Industry

Passenger Vehicle and Component Imports from Germany to the United States

Germany's Automotive Production Landscape

OEM Models Dependent on Germany

Key Automotive Components Manufactured in Germany

Key OEMs' Germany Impact Analysis

Tariffs on Germany and Impact on the Automotive Industry - Key Takeaways

The Impact of US Tariffs on South Korea's Automotive Industry

Passenger Vehicle and Component Imports from South Korea to the United States

South Korea's Automotive Production Landscape

Key Automotive Components Manufactured in South Korea

OEM Models Dependent on South Korea

Tariffs on South Korea and Impact on the Automotive Industry - Key Takeaways

The Impact of US Tariffs on Japan's Automotive Industry

Passenger Vehicle and Component Imports from Japan to the United States

Key Automotive Components Manufactured in Japan

Japan's Automotive Production Landscape

OEM Models Dependent on Japan

Tariffs on Japan and Impact on the Automotive Industry - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Recalibrate the Supply Chain

Growth Opportunity 2: Reassess the Powertrain Strategy for the United States

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Innovation to Save Costs

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

