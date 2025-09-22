Digital Surgery Devices Global Markets Report 2024-2029: Rise of Portable and Modular Devices and Advanced Technologies Such as AI and ML Fueling Transformational Growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Surgery Devices Market, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is projected at $12.13 billion, with a CAGR of 15.3% for the study period from 2024 to 2029.

The digital surgery devices market encompasses cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic-assisted systems, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and intraoperative imaging to revolutionize surgical procedures. These tools enable precise navigation, real-time data analysis, and enhanced visualization, improving accuracy and patient outcomes.

The market also includes simulation platforms for surgeon training and digital twins for personalized treatment planning. It is expected to grow significantly, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and advancements in medical technology. Key applications include orthopedics, neurosurgery, and cardiovascular procedures, where precision is paramount.



Digital surgery reduces complications, shortens recovery times, and lowers costs, addressing global healthcare challenges. It also raises important considerations, such as integrating AI ethically, ensuring data security, and overcoming adoption barriers in resource-limited settings. For healthcare professionals, investors, or policymakers, understanding this market is essential to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving field, make informed decisions, and contribute to innovations that save lives. Ignoring it risks missing opportunities to improve surgical care and adapt to a technology-driven medical future where patient-centric solutions dominate.

Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for robotic surgical procedures due to robots' ability to overcome limitations with minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in terms of loss of touch and haptic sensations is crucial for the accuracy of surgical procedures.

Surgical robots offer improved dexterity of movement and effectively counter physiological tremors, enhancing operational capabilities compared to rigid laparoscopic instruments.

Owing to the rising demand for MIS, surgical navigation systems are becoming essential. They offer real-time guidance, ease of registration, and enhanced surgical precision through integration with health records. This technology also reduces the workload on healthcare staff and improves workflow management, which is vital for the accuracy of surgical procedures.

The healthcare landscape is evolving as hospitals face increasing patient volumes and backlogs resulting from the pandemic, during which elective surgeries were postponed. This shift in healthcare delivery is moving from hospitals to outpatient settings, driving the demand for surgical navigation systems in both hospitals and ASCs.

Technological advancements, including the integration of AI, device connectivity, clinical decision support, and the adoption of wearables, are increasing the adoption of surgical navigation systems. These innovations enhance surgical precision and address rising healthcare costs by reducing readmissions and repeat procedures due to surgical errors.

Major technology firms' investments in VR, AR, and MR will boost the overall ecosystem, attracting increased interest, users, and opportunities.

Growth Restraints

The relatively high price points of VR, AR, and MR hardware and accessories are the primary barriers to the widespread adoption of these technologies.

The high cost of robotic surgery system installation, maintenance, and operations can increase surgical procedure costs. For instance, a surgery that involves a surgical robot is estimated to cost between $3,000 and $6,000 more than a traditional laparoscopic procedure.

Surgical navigation system installation, maintenance, and operation can increase the cost of a surgical procedure. Surgeries that utilize surgical navigation are estimated to incur an additional $2,000 to $5,000 compared to traditional methods and typically extend surgery times by 30 to 45 minutes due to the need for entering registration points.

The limited availability of VR, AR, and MR content - such as only approximately 230 VR games on the Steam platform and a lack of commercial AR/MR applications - is hindering market growth. This scarcity is primarily due to the high cost of application development and a shortage of developer expertise.

As most surgical robots face a latency issue in carrying out commands, surgeons face a challenge in responding quickly during procedures.

Competitive Intensity

Navigation has become the standard of neurosurgical care. However, the industry faces obstacles in other procedural areas due to the setup, which extends the procedure time. In addition, as procedure volumes decide reimbursement, facilities may often hesitate to invest significantly in a surgical navigation system. In some regions, where large institutions and urban centers are using such devices and navigation technology is relatively new, significant hindrances to adoption are observed.

The Analyst's Perspective: With several domestic companies in APAC releasing surgical robots and surgical navigation devices at more affordable prices to compete with market leaders, the region is expected to face a decline in terms of the average selling price (ASP), along with strong double-digit growth.

With several domestic companies in APAC releasing surgical robots and surgical navigation devices at more affordable prices to compete with market leaders, the region is expected to face a decline in terms of the average selling price (ASP), along with strong double-digit growth. Companies will aim to invest resources in the Chinese market on account of it being the most populous, as seen with Intuitive Surgical's plans to invest approximately $103.1 million to set up a manufacturing innovation base in Shanghai by 2025.

Disruptive Technologies

Medical facilities that do not have enough space for traditional robotic systems with large footprints can easily accommodate the smaller profiles of single-port robotic systems. These systems' smaller footprint facilitates enhanced mobility, leading to faster deployment across multiple operating rooms and enabling higher platform utilization.

The Analyst's Perspective: The Distalmotion DEXTER Robotic Surgery System became the 1st robotic platform introduced into a US ASC, Northwstom Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), in 2024. Its modular, portable design integrates seamlessly into smaller operating rooms, offering laparoscopic precision for hysterectomies and cholecystectomies.

The Distalmotion DEXTER Robotic Surgery System became the 1st robotic platform introduced into a US ASC, Northwstom Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), in 2024. Its modular, portable design integrates seamlessly into smaller operating rooms, offering laparoscopic precision for hysterectomies and cholecystectomies. The Hole In One 2.0, adapted by several companies, including Novarad, saw increased use in ASCs for robotic surgeries in 2024. Surgical owners expect these headsets to project 3D and surgical guidance, enabling medical practices to keep surgical procedures manageable and affordable for outpatient settings.

Innovative Business Models

The rapid evolution of digital surgery, driven by technologies such as robotics, AI, AR, and 3D printing, demands innovative business models to address rising costs, accessibility challenges, and the shift to outpatient care such as ASCs. The Analyst's Perspective: In 2024, Intuitive Surgical piloted a subscription model for ASCs in the United States for a nominal fee covering the system, maintenance, and all upgrades. This lowered barriers for robotic-assisted hysterectomies and prostatectomies, boosting adoption by 15% in outpatient settings.

In 2024, Intuitive Surgical piloted a subscription model for ASCs in the United States for a nominal fee covering the system, maintenance, and all upgrades. This lowered barriers for robotic-assisted hysterectomies and prostatectomies, boosting adoption by 15% in outpatient settings. Stryker introduced a tech-as-a-service (TaaS) bundle for its 3D-printed implants and AR navigation tools in 2024. ASCs accessed custom implants, intraoperative AR guidance, and surgeon training for a flat annual fee. This model supported complex spine surgeries in outpatient settings, cutting preparation costs by 30%.

Competitive Environment

Number of Competitors: ~120 with a revenue greater than $1.0 million

~120 with a revenue greater than $1.0 million Competitive Factors: Cost, performance, support, technology, reliability, contractor relationships, customer relationships

Cost, performance, support, technology, reliability, contractor relationships, customer relationships Key End-user Industry Verticals: Manufacturing, aerospace and defense, automotive, oil and gas

Manufacturing, aerospace and defense, automotive, oil and gas Leading Competitors: Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker

Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker Revenue Share of Top 3 Competitors (2024): 83.9%

83.9% Other Notable Competitors: CMR Surgical, SS Innovations, Asensus Surgical (Karl Storz)

CMR Surgical, SS Innovations, Asensus Surgical (Karl Storz) Distribution Structure: Direct sales

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions

June 2024: KARL STORZ announced its acquisition of Asensus Surgical for $315 million

November 2024: Stryker acquired NICO Corporation; NICO's minimally invasive neurosurgery tools will be integrated with Stryker's Mako robotic platform

Key Competitors

RASDs

Surgical Navigation Devices

Surgical Planning and Training Devices

Asensus Surgical (Karl Storz)

Cascination

CMR Surgical

Dex Surgical

Distal Motion

Free Hand

Globus Medical

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic

Momentis

MicroPort

Smith & Nephew

SS Innovations

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Augmedics

Brainlab

Brain Navi

HuaMedTech

Immersive Touch

Karl Storz

Navigation Sciences

MediView XR

Medtronic

Olympus

Ossatec

Osso VR

SentiAR

Surgical Theater

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Tinavi Medical Technologies

United Imaging Healthcare

Zeta Surgical

Zimmer Biomet

Acumed

3D Systems

Brainlab

Elevate Healthcare

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

Fundamental VR

Intuitive Surgical

Kyoto Kagaku

Medical-X

Mentice

Oculus Surgical

Surgical Science

Surgilasses

Shanghai United Imaging Intelligence

VirtaMed

Precision OS

