Guarding the AI Gateway: Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) - Securing Enterprise Interactions with Generative AI

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOs: Guarding the AI Gateway" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides chief information security officers (CISOs) with a comprehensive roadmap to secure the enterprise adoption of GenAI technologies. It identifies key risk vectors, including prompt injection, data leakage, API exploitation, model poisoning, and shadow AI, and outlines strategic shifts required to mitigate them.

As generative AI becomes deeply embedded in enterprise operations, fueling copilots, assistants, and automated agents, organizations face a wave of new and dynamic security risks. Traditional cybersecurity architectures are ill-equipped to address the fluidity, autonomy, and unpredictability of GenAI systems.



Drawing from interviews with leading vendors, the study maps the GenAI security ecosystem across three solution categories: real-time defense, offensive testing, and agentic AI protection. It delivers five strategic imperatives for CISOs, from lifecycle-wide governance and adaptive controls to offensive testing and secure-by-design adoption.

The report also highlights three high-growth opportunities in GenAI security, underscoring the need for platform convergence, SME-friendly solutions, and continuous red teaming. Ultimately, the CISO emerges not as a gatekeeper but as a risk strategist and enabler of secure, AI-driven innovation.



Key Topics Covered:



The Strategic Imperative



Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Context and Scope of Analysis

Risks at the Interface: Securing Enterprise Interactions with Generative AI

Strategic Role of the CISO

Vendor Landscape and Solution Overview

Insights for CISOs: Strategic Recommendations

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Lifecycle-Wide AI Security Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2: AI Security-as-a-Service for SMEs and Non-Tech Verticals

Growth Opportunity 3: Offensive Security and Continuous Red Teaming for GenAI

The Final Word



Transformational Growth Journey

Powered by the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Pipeline Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1q2u9n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.