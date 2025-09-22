VertiGIS Showcases ConnectMaster™ Network Inventory Software for Fibre Operators at Connected Britain 2025

ConnectMaster unifies design, documentation, operations, and analytics in one end-to-end platform for fibre operators – transforming management of network inventory management.

London, UK. 22nd September 2025 – VertiGIS, a global leader in spatial asset management solutions, will showcase its industry-leading VertiGIS ConnectMaster™ network inventory management solution, as a Silver Sponsor of Connected Britain at London’s ExCeL, on 24th-25th September 2025. The ConnectMaster integrated platform combines the design, documentation, operations, reporting, and analytics related to the management of telecommunications networks for fibre operators.

Operating as a single system of record, it supports the end-to-end management of fibre, copper, and transmission services for telecoms, utilities, transport, and industry customers – all through a single-pane-of-glass solution.

Connected Britain is the UK’s leading digital economy event. It unites more than 8,000 attendees, 400 speakers and 300 exhibitors to explore the future of fibre, 5G, digital inclusion, smart cities and emerging, innovative technologies. It also facilitates increased collaboration between industry and government and tackles the challenges of building world-class connectivity.

Unrivalled Expertise and Scalability

VertiGIS ConnectMaster™ transforms how telecommunications network operators and utilities manage their network inventory management. It enables the management of both passive mapping (fibres, cables, multiplexers) and active mapping (routing, switching) layers, planning tools, outage simulation, onsite workflows, and data integration with GIS, OSS/BSS systems. This provides the desired transparency, and end-to-end visibility across all network layers – for all types of fibre operators.

Crucially, VertiGIS ConnectMaster provides security and scalability for both on-premises and cloud deployments that large and multinational telecommunications companies require and expect of an enterprise system. It is trusted by global operators with thousands of concurrent users, delivering consistent performance at scale.

VertiGIS ConnectMaster can also help fibre operators assess:

Current network infrastructure utilisation

Where network errors are causing a problem, and on which network services.

The network services that will be impacted due to planned work outages within a maintenance window – and the customers that will need to be informed.





Well Positioned for Growth



The telecommunications sector is placing growing importance on GIS solutions to enhance network resilience, address operational use cases and infrastructure management, integrate AI, and modernise through mobile and web-native platforms. A recent Big 4 Consulting report commissioned by VertiGIS highlights the company’s strong position to drive growth in the telecommunications sector, supported by its sector-specific expertise and solutions such as ConnectMaster.

“ConnectMaster is the industry’s only comprehensive end-to-end integrated solution for telecommunication operators. It gives us the confidence to meet the needs of both global and regional fibre operators,” comments Andy Berry, Chief Executive Officer at VertiGIS. “It scales seamlessly with their growth, ensuring flexibility, reliability, and consistent quality of service. This delivers complete peace-of-mind, regardless of volumes or number of users.”

The Future of Connectivity

Beyond the exhibition hall, VertiGIS will join the debate on the future of private networks at Connected Britain, in a panel session on 24th September. Chaired by techUK, VertiGIS’ Global Head of Presales (Telecoms), Luke Sullivan, will join representatives from Juniper Networks, the University of Strathclyde, and Sutton and East Surrey Water to analyse the solutions required to help fibre operators unlock the full potential of next-generation connectivity.

VertiGIS will be located on booth 165B at Connected Britain 2025. For more event information, click here. For further information on VertiGIS ConnectMaster, click here: https://www.vertigis.com/connectmaster/

About VertiGIS

VertiGIS is a leading asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Their focus is on developing software solutions and services that enable professionals in the utilities, government, telecommunications, and infrastructure market segments to connect their business processes with spatial management technology.

Used by more than 5,000 customers and millions of end users worldwide, VertiGIS’ product portfolio is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading GIS software, especially Esri’s ArcGIS®. For more information visit www.vertigis.com

