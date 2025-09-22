U.S. Smart Home Market Report, Q2 2025 - Understand Adoption, Spending Intentions, and Churn

The main market opportunities include leveraging connected home analytics for strategic decisions and utilizing consumer insights to understand adoption, spending intentions, and churn, aiding in targeted strategies in the smart home industry.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Smart Home Dashboard Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Home Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the connected home market.

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Industry Insight
  • Own 1+ Core Smart Home Device
  • Smart Video Device Ownership
  • Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices
  • Ecosystem Integration as Critical to Future Device Purchases

Industry Benchmarks

  • Smart Home Device Ownership
  • Average Smart Home Devices Owned
  • Number of Smart Home Devices Owned
  • Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy

Smart Home Device Adoption

  • Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership
  • Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership
  • Smart Appliance Ownership
  • Smart Home Control Hub Ownership
  • Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership

Smart Home Device Purchasing

  • Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases
  • Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases
  • Smart Appliance Purchases
  • Smart Home Product Purchase Channel
  • Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices
  • Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Device
  • Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device
  • Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance

Control Platforms and Ecosystems

  • Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Device
  • Number of Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices
  • Most Used Platform Used to Control Smart Home Device
  • Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations Among Intenders
  • Ecosystem Integration as Critical Consideration to Future Smart Home Device Purchases

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
