U.S. Smart Home Market Report, Q2 2025 - Understand Adoption, Spending Intentions, and Churn

The Smart Home Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the connected home market.

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Industry Insight

Own 1+ Core Smart Home Device

Smart Video Device Ownership

Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices

Ecosystem Integration as Critical to Future Device Purchases

Industry Benchmarks

Smart Home Device Ownership

Average Smart Home Devices Owned

Number of Smart Home Devices Owned

Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy

Smart Home Device Adoption

Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership

Smart Appliance Ownership

Smart Home Control Hub Ownership

Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership

Smart Home Device Purchasing

Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases

Smart Appliance Purchases

Smart Home Product Purchase Channel

Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices

Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Device

Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance

Control Platforms and Ecosystems

Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Device

Number of Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices

Most Used Platform Used to Control Smart Home Device

Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations Among Intenders

Ecosystem Integration as Critical Consideration to Future Smart Home Device Purchases

