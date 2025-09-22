North American Streaming Video Tracker Report, August 2025 Edition Featuring Roku, Howdy, Fox, Apple, ESPN, NFL, WWE, Nexstar, Tegna

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Streaming Video Tracker: August 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Streaming Video Tracker, formerly known as the OTT Video Market Tracker, keeps companies abreast of 400+ North American OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in the OTT video services market. Services tracked include subscription, transactional, and ad-supported services that deliver professionally created content to consumers on internet-connected devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Gen AI in Entertainment

Growing Use of Generative AI Tools

Consumer-facing AI Use Cases in Entertainment

Enhancing the Viewing Experience

August Entertainment News

Roku Launches New SVOD Service, Howdy

Fox Launches FOX One Streaming Service

Apple TV+ Raises Subscription Prices

ESPN DTC Service Launches with Expanded NFL and WWE Deals

Nexstar Announces $6.2B Merger with Tegna

Summary of Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News

Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News

Companies Featured

Roku

Howdy (new SVOD service by Roku)

Fox

Apple TV+ (Apple)

ESPN

NFL (National Football League)

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)

Nexstar

Tegna

