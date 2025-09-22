U.S. Smart Home and Security Market Tracker, August 2025 Update - Key Industry Trends, Market Shifts, and Player Announcements

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Smart Home and Security Tracker 2025 - August Market Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Home and Security Tracker provides market intelligence on the competitive US Smart Home and Security landscape by sizing and forecasting the overlapping markets and providing an analysis of key industry trends, market shifts, and player announcements on an ongoing basis.

Market Trends & Competitor News

The monthly report covers announcements from major industry players and highlights the potential impact it will have on the market.

It helps competing brands understand how the actions of different companies may impact their own bottom-line.

It includes insight on the activity of major tech giants in the smart home space, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Samsung

It includes insight on the activity of and the major smart security providers and platforms ADT, Alarm.com, Comcast, Brinks, Vivint, SimpliSafe, and others.

The Smart Home and Security Market Tracker helps companies stay informed with Market Sizing and Quarterly Updates focused on the smart home market.

Key Topics Covered:

AI Revolutionizing Smart Home and Security: The Consumer View

Consumer Adoption: Smart Home Device Owners Lead

Use Cases: Safety, Security, and Management

Willingness to Pay: AI as a Service Layer

Consumer Perceptions: Optimism and Concern

Implications: Building Trust and Differentiation

Industry News & Competitor Moves

Amazon Pulls Sengled Alexa Skill After Numerous Outages

Parks Perspectives: Amazon Takes Action to For User Experience and Reputation

Black Hat Demo Exposes Gemini AI Vulnerability in Google Home Controls

Parks Perspectives: AI Vulnerabilities Point Towards Need for Tighter Security

Sonos Voice Control to Add Philips Hue Integration in 2025

Parks Perspectives: Smart Speakers Important for Future of Smart Home Control

Adaptive Insurance Uses Ting's Grid Data to Automate Power Outage Claims

Parks Perspectives: Whisker Lab's Partnership with Adaptive Enhances its Position

Duke Energy Expands Energy Efficiency Incentives and Demand Response Programs in South Carolina

Parks Perspectives: Incentives Induce DR Participation for Grid Constraints

CSA Releases v1.4.2 of the Matter Standard for Smart Homes

Parks Perspectives: v1.4.2 Furthers Supports the Growth of Matter for Consumers

Latch Rebrands as DOOR, Expanding from Smart Access to Smart Home

Parks Perspectives: Solving for Supply-Side Fragmentation & Renter Expectations

Summary of Market News

Companies Featured

Adaptive Insurance

ADT

Alarm.com

Amazon

Apple

Brinks

Comcast

CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance)

Duke Energy

Google

Latch (rebranded as DOOR)

Philips Hue

Samsung

Sengled

SimpliSafe

Sonos

Ting (part of Whisker Labs' Ting service)

Vivint

Whisker Labs

