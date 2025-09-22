U.S. Assistive Technologies for Older Adults Market Analysis Report 2025: Emerging Opportunities in Smart Home Devices, Medical Alerts, Mobility Aids, and Home Modifications

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assistive Technologies for Older Adults in the U.S. 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States - and the world itself - is aging. The share of the US population age 65+ is expected to reach 21% by the year 2030.

At the same time, the medical and senior care industries are going through a staffing crisis - there are not enough professionals to care for the senior population, and family members are challenged to fill the gap. This report examines the market for independent living solutions for seniors, understanding the demand dynamics, preferences, and challenges faced by two key demographics - family caregivers and seniors themselves.

It examines seniors demand for independence and willingness to engage with independent living solutions, family caregivers' awareness of and level of interest in independent living solutions, preferred information sources and market channels, and demand for tested solutions - including smart home devices and systems, medical alerts and fall detection, mobility aids, home modifications, and community-based services. It identifies barriers to adoption and suggests ways to mitigate these barriers.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology & Key Terms

Executive Summary

Market Sizing

Adoption of Family Caregiver Solutions

Buyer Demand and Purchase Channels

Serving Older Adults

Telehealth and PERS Adoption

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8qz6h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.