UK Commercial Insurance Distribution Report 2025: Howden Overtook Marsh as the Leading Broker, Increasing Its Revenue by 50.7%

This report discusses the distribution landscape of UK commercial insurance. Each channel is discussed in turn, with a particular focus on the broker channel which dominates the space.

Analysis of responses to our 2025 UK Commercial Insurance Broker Survey brings insight into brokers' growth and digital transformation strategies going forward. The SME market is discussed, with due consideration given to smaller businesses and their relatively-simple insurance needs. The report finishes with an outlook on the future of the distribution landscape, mentioning areas for brokers to develop, growth opportunities, and emerging technologies in the space.



Brokers held an 83.5% share of the UK commercial insurance market in 2024e; highlighting their dominance of the distribution landscape. This represented a slight increase from the 83.2% market share they commanded in 2023. Additionally, The analyst expects the direct channel to have increased its share of commercial insurance distribution from 7.5% in 2022 to 8.5% in 2024e, in part driven by technological advancements that enhance the online purchasing experience.

While the analyst forecasts that brokers will continue to dominate the commercial insurance landscape, we expect them to lose some of their share over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the direct channel is expected to increase its share of distribution over the forecast period.



Scope

In 2024e, brokers wrote 83.5% of commercial insurance premiums, up 0.3 percentage points from 83.2% in 2023. Meanwhile, the direct channel accounted for 8.5% of commercial insurance in 2024e.

The SME space is more competitive, with many micro and small-sized businesses utilizing the direct channel, as well as price comparison websites.

Howden overtook Marsh as the leading broker in the UK commercial insurance market; increasing its revenue by 50.7% from 2023 to 2024.

Reasons to Buy

Identify the most-frequently-used channels to purchase commercial insurance.

Adapt your distribution strategy to cater to the changing needs of clients and intermediaries.

Learn how market leaders have strategized to achieve their success.

Understand the trends and themes set to transform the market in the future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Commercial Insurance Distribution Overview



3. The Broker Channel



4. Other Commercial Insurance Distribution Channels



5. The Distribution Landscape Going Forward



6. Appendix



Companies Featured

Howden

Marsh

Ardonagh Group

WTW

Arthur J Gallagher

Barnett Waddingham

Allianz

We2Sure

Bircroft Insurance Services

MC Mutual Management Services

PSC Insurance Group

Letton Percival

HPS Investment Partners

BlackRock

FinTech Plus

Moody

NASA

Lloyds Bank

HSBC

Barclays

Santander

NatWest

RBS

Halifax

Metro Bank

Starling

Simply Business

AXA

Superscript

Churchill

Direct Line

