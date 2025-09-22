Europe Packaging Market Size Driven by Sustainable Packaging | Towards Packaging

Ottawa, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has already established a solid base, and studies from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research, indicate that it will continue on an upward trajectory. The Europe packaging sector is projected to witness consistent growth, driven by evolving consumer demand and industry innovation, with its value forecasted to rise substantially in the years ahead.

The market is driven by rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, strict regulatory frameworks on waste management, and increasing consumer preference for recyclable solutions. Growth in e-commerce, convenience foods, and personalized packaging is further shaping the market landscape. Advanced technologies such as smart and active packaging are being adopted to enhance product safety and traceability. Additionally, the region’s strong focus on circular economy initiatives and innovation in lightweight packaging materials continues to influence industry developments.

What is Meant by Packaging?

Packaging refers to the process of enclosing or protecting products for storage, distribution, sale, and use while also enhancing convenience and branding. Rigid packaging includes materials like glass, metal, and hard plastics that offer durability and protection. Flexible packaging uses pouches, films, and bags, valued for their lightweight, adaptable, and cost-effective nature. Lightweight packaging focuses on reducing material usage without compromising strength, supporting sustainability, and cost savings. Other types include primary packaging (direct product contact), secondary packaging (grouping), and tertiary packaging (bulk transport), all serving to preserve quality, ensure safety, and communicate product value.

What are Some of the Latest Trends in the Europe Packaging Market?

Regulatory push toward sustainability : New laws like the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), Single-Use Plastics Directive, and EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) are tightening rules on recyclability, reusable packaging , chemical safety, and over-packaging.

: New laws like the Packaging and Regulation (PPWR), Single-Use Plastics Directive, and EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) are tightening rules on recyclability, , chemical safety, and over-packaging. Rise of biodegradable, compostable, and plant-based materials : More launches are using compostable claims, folded carton or paper-based formats, biodegradable plastics, etc.

: More launches are using compostable claims, folded carton or paper-based formats, biodegradable plastics, etc. Lightweighting and material reduction : Brands are reducing packaging weight and simplifying structures to lessen environmental impact and improve recyclability.

: Brands are reducing packaging weight and simplifying structures to lessen environmental impact and improve recyclability. Smart & digital packaging : Inclusion of features like QR/NFC tagging, smart labels for traceability, authenticity, and better recycling instructions. Digitization in the supply chain and packaging design .

: Inclusion of features like QR/NFC tagging, smart labels for traceability, authenticity, and better recycling instructions. Digitization in the supply chain and . Circular economy models : More focus on reusable, refillable, returnable packaging , and closed-loop systems. Also, enhanced recycling infrastructure and harmonization of standards across countries.

: More focus on reusable, refillable, , and closed-loop systems. Also, enhanced recycling infrastructure and harmonization of standards across countries. Consumer priorities shifting: European consumers still prioritize food safety and shelf life, but are increasingly expecting sustainability and clearer environmental credentials. However, they are also sensitive to cost, especially given inflation.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Europe Packaging Market?

Rising Consumption of Convenience and Processed Foods

The rising consumption of convenience and processed foods significantly drives the growth of the European packaging market, as these products require reliable, safe, and innovative packaging solutions to maintain quality and extend shelf life. Busy lifestyles, urbanization, and increasing workforce participation have led consumers to prefer ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods, snacks, and packaged beverages, all of which rely heavily on effective packaging. Packaging not only preserves freshness but also ensures portability, portion control, and easy handling, making it integral to consumer choice. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in advanced materials such as flexible films, vacuum-sealed packs, and sustainable packaging to meet both consumer expectations and EU sustainability regulations, thereby strengthening overall market growth.

Limitations & Challenges in the Europe Packaging Market

Strict Environmental Regulations

The growth of the Europe packaging market is restricted by several factors. Strict environmental regulations on plastics, chemical usage, and recyclability create compliance challenges and increase costs for manufacturers. Raw material price volatility, especially for paper, plastics, and metals, affects production stability. Additionally, the market faces pressure from rising energy and logistics costs, which impact overall profitability.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the Leader in the Europe Packaging Market?

Western Europe dominates the Europe packaging market due to its strong industrial base, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and well-established consumer goods sector. The region’s high consumption of packaged food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products creates consistent demand for innovative packaging solutions. Additionally, strict regulatory frameworks on sustainability and recycling have encouraged the adoption of eco-friendly materials and advanced technologies. With a mature retail sector, strong e-commerce growth, and significant investments in circular economy initiatives, Western Europe continues to lead the regional packaging market.

Which Factors make Eastern Europe the Fastest Growing in the Market?

Eastern Europe is the fastest-growing region in the Europe packaging market due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for packaged food, beverages, and consumer goods. Expanding retail and e-commerce sectors are fueling the need for cost-effective, durable, and innovative packaging solutions. Additionally, improving manufacturing capabilities and foreign investments are driving advancements in packaging technologies. Growing awareness of sustainability and gradual alignment with EU packaging regulations are further accelerating market growth, making Eastern Europe a dynamic hub for future packaging expansion.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

The rigid packaging (bottles & containers) segment dominates the Europe packaging market due to its durability, strength, and ability to provide superior product protection. Widely used across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries, rigid formats ensure product safety, extended shelf life, and tamper resistance. Consumers prefer bottles and containers for their convenience, reusability, and ease of storage. Additionally, advancements in lightweight plastics, glass, and recyclable materials align with EU sustainability goals, reinforcing the dominance of rigid packaging in the European market.

The flexible packaging (pouches) segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market due to its lightweight nature, cost efficiency, and versatility across food, beverage, and personal care products. Pouches offer convenience through easy storage, resealability, and portability, making them highly appealing to busy consumers. Their reduced material usage supports sustainability goals while lowering transportation costs. Additionally, innovations in recyclable and biodegradable films are boosting adoption. With strong demand from e-commerce and convenience food sectors, pouches continue to gain significant market momentum.

Material Insights

The plastic (PET) segment dominates the Europe packaging market due to its versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness across a wide range of industries, including food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Plastics offer excellent barrier properties that preserve product freshness and extend shelf life, while their lightweight nature reduces transportation costs. The material’s adaptability allows for innovative designs such as bottles, containers, and flexible films. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in recyclable and bio-based plastics align with EU sustainability initiatives, reinforcing plastic’s strong position in the market.

Packaging Function Insights

The primary packaging (direct contact with product) segment is the dominant segment in the Europe packaging market because it plays a crucial role in protecting product integrity, ensuring safety, and maintaining quality. It is widely used across food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, where hygiene and shelf-life extension are essential. Consumers value primary packaging for its convenience, portion control, and ease of use. Additionally, innovations in sustainable and smart materials are enhancing their functionality, while strict EU regulations on product safety further reinforce their dominance.

The tertiary packaging (bulk transport pallets) segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce, cross-border trade, and large-scale logistics operations. Pallets ensure safe handling, storage, and bulk transportation of goods, reducing damage during transit. Their efficiency in warehouse management and compatibility with automation systems make them highly preferred by retailers and manufacturers. Additionally, increasing demand for reusable and recyclable pallet materials supports sustainability goals, further driving growth and adoption of this packaging segment.

Technology Insights

The modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) segment dominates the Europe packaging market because of its critical role in extending shelf life and preserving the freshness of perishable products such as meat, seafood, dairy, bakery items, and ready-to-eat meals. Rising consumer demand for convenience foods and healthier options has increased reliance on MAP to maintain nutritional value, texture, and flavor. The technology also reduces food waste by slowing spoilage, aligning with EU sustainability goals. Additionally, strong adoption in the food retail and e-commerce sectors reinforces MAP’s dominance in the region.

The active & intelligent packaging is the fastest-growing segment in the market due to its ability to enhance product safety, quality, and consumer engagement. This technology integrates features such as freshness indicators, QR codes, and smart sensors that monitor product condition, extend shelf life, and provide real-time information. Growing consumer demand for transparency, authenticity, and convenience is fueling its adoption, particularly in food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, advancements in digitalization and smart labeling support supply chain efficiency. As EU regulations push for better traceability and sustainability, active and intelligent packaging is rapidly gaining momentum across the region.

Sustainability Type Insights

The recyclable segment dominates the Europe packaging market due to strict EU regulations promoting circular economy practices and reducing packaging waste. Growing consumer awareness of environmental impact has increased demand for recyclable materials across the food, beverage, and personal care industries. Companies are prioritizing paper, cardboard, glass, metals, and recyclable plastics to meet sustainability targets and enhance brand reputation. Additionally, advancements in recycling technologies and government-led initiatives for collection and reuse further strengthen the dominance of recyclable packaging solutions in the region.

The compostable segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives and stricter EU regulations limiting single-use plastics. Compostable packaging, made from plant-based or biodegradable materials, appeals to environmentally conscious consumers seeking sustainable choices. Food and beverage companies are increasingly adopting compostable films, trays, and pouches to reduce waste and improve brand image. Additionally, growing investments in green materials and alignment with circular economy goals are accelerating the adoption of compostable packaging across the region.

End-Use Industry Insights

The food & beverage segment dominates the Europe packaging market due to the region’s high consumption of packaged foods, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and beverages. Packaging in this sector is essential for ensuring safety, extending shelf life, and preserving product quality during storage and transport. Strong demand for convenience foods and growing e-commerce grocery sales further drive innovation in packaging formats. Additionally, rising consumer preference for sustainable and recyclable packaging materials, along with strict EU food safety regulations, reinforces the dominance of this segment.

The e-commerce & retail segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to the surge in online shopping, accelerated by changing consumer lifestyles and digitalization. Packaging in this sector focuses on durability, protection, and tamper resistance to ensure safe delivery of products. Growing demand for sustainable and lightweight materials is shaping innovations in mailers, corrugated boxes, and protective packaging. Additionally, personalized and branded packaging enhances customer experience, while efficient packaging solutions help reduce logistics costs, driving rapid growth in this segment.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Europe Packaging Market:

In September 2025, Sappi Europe will showcase its most extensive range of environmentally friendly flexible packaging options at FACHPACK in Nuremberg, Germany, from September 23–25, 2025. Under the theme "Future-Proof Paper Packaging," Sappi will showcase its leadership in future-proof paper packaging by promoting Guard Pro OHS, introducing Guard Pro OMH, and introducing Guard Duo, barrier papers designed to meet the packaging needs for food and particularly confectionery applications like chocolate.

In December 2024, at Pharmapack Europe 2025, which will be held in Paris, France, on January 22–23, 2025, LOG Pharma Primary Packaging, a top worldwide supplier of cutting-edge packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, will highlight its ground-breaking barrier eco line for innovative and generic drug companies. The new eco line packaging solution provides the best moisture and oxygen protection for pharmaceuticals while drastically lowering the cost of producing environmentally friendly barrier bottles. The barrier eco bottles expand LOG's line of superior barrier packaging solutions by utilizing its demonstrated proficiency in cutting-edge technologies and novel pharma-grade polymers.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the Europe Packaging Market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Europe Packaging Market Top Players

Amcor plc

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles

Berry Global Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Sonoco Products Company

Tetra Pak International S.A.

RPC Group (part of Berry)

Sealed Air Corporation

SIG Combibloc Group AG

ALPLA Group

AptarGroup, Inc.

Greiner Packaging

Winpak Ltd.

Schur Flexibles Group

Graphic Packaging International

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Europe Packaging Market Segments

By Packaging Type

Flexible Packaging Pouches (stand-up, flat) Sachets Wraps & Films Bags (retort, vacuum, shrink, zip lock)

Rigid Packaging Bottles & Jars Cans Trays & Clamshells Boxes & Containers

Semi-Rigid Packaging Blister Packs Trays Tubes



By Material

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polystyrene (PS) Bioplastics

Paper & Paperboard Coated Paperboard Corrugated Board Kraft Paper

Glass Flint Amber Green

Metal Aluminum Steel (Tinplate, Tin-Free Steel)

Others Wood (crates, pallets)

Textile (woven sacks, reusable bags)

By Packaging Function

Primary Packaging (direct contact with product)

Secondary Packaging (bundling, branding)

Tertiary Packaging (bulk transport, pallets)



By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage Dairy Bakery & Confectionery Meat & Seafood Fruits & Vegetables Ready-to-eat Non-alcoholic Beverages Alcoholic Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Prescription Drugs OTC Products Medical Devices

Personal Care & Cosmetics Skincare Haircare Fragrance

Household Products Cleaning Agents Laundry Products

Industrial & Chemicals Lubricants Agrochemicals Paints & Coatings

E-commerce & Retail

Automotive & Electronics



By Technology

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Aseptic Packaging

Active & Intelligent Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Cold Chain Packaging

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging (RFID, NFC)

By Sustainability Type

Recyclable

Reusable

Compostable/Biodegradable

Mono-material

Lightweight Packaging



By Region

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Northern Europe

Southern Europe

Central Europe



