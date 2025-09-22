WeRide to Launch GXRs and Robobus in Singapore as part of Grab's New Ai.R Autonomous Service

LTA appoints Grab to operate WeRide autonomous vehicles on two designated routes in Punggol, Singapore

Ai.R features two WeRide vehicle models: a five-seater GXR and an eight-seater Robobus

WeRide marks its first deployment of GXRs in Singapore and Southeast Asia

Ai.R vehicles have passed Singapore’s stringent Milestone 1 (M1) assessment, proving they can safely navigate on public roads

GrabAcademy and WeRide have started training private-hire and taxi drivers as autonomous vehicle Safety Operators



SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, announced that it will be deploying its GXRs and Robobus vehicles in Singapore as part of Ai.R, Grab's first autonomous vehicle (AV) service for Singapore consumers. Ai.R, short for Autonomously Intelligent Ride, will be operated by Grab, a leading super app in Southeast Asia, in partnership with WeRide.

Selected by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for Singapore's first autonomous shuttle service in a residential neighbourhood, Ai.R will serve residents in Punggol along two designated routes. Ai.R is the only service selected to run on two routes in Punggol, and will start with a fleet of 11 vehicles.

Ai.R was unveiled to the public at the "Autonomous Shuttle in Punggol" event, organized by the Ministry of Transport and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, alongside Dr. Kerry Xu, General Manager of WeRide (Singapore). DPM Gan and Minister Siow also experienced a GXR ride at Punggol Coast Mall.

Both the five-seater WeRide GXR and eight-seater Robobus have passed Singapore’s stringent Milestone 1 (M1) assessment, making them the first autonomous vehicles designated for Punggol to attain this certification. The M1 assessment verifies the vehicles' ability to operate safely on public roads in autonomous mode in accordance with Singapore's traffic rules.

There will also be a trained Grab Safety Operator onboard every Ai.R ride in the initial phase. These Safety Operators are experienced Grab private-hire and taxi driver-partners with strong safety records and driver ratings. Training has been underway since August, conducted by GrabAcademy and WeRide.

"We are deploying our GXRs for the first time in Singapore and Southeast Asia, marking a regional milestone in urban transportation. This paves the way for WeRide to extend GXR passenger services to more communities. By integrating our AVs with the public transport network, WeRide aims to provide Singapore residents with a smarter, more seamless travel experience," said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International of WeRide.

"We see the potential of autonomous vehicles to improve connectivity within underserved neighbourhoods in the near term. Together with our AV partners like WeRide, we are building a leading AV passenger fleet with a diverse range of vehicle models, to bring more transport options to the public," said Alex Hungate, President and Chief Operating Officer of Grab.

Ai.R vehicles to start plying roads from this week

Starting this week, Ai.R vehicles will begin an extensive “route familiarisation” phase in Punggol with an onboard safety operator. The vehicles will study the routes in detail, such as traffic lights, zebra crossings, speed limits and more. This will enable the vehicles to smoothly navigate to the pick up and drop off points along the designated routes autonomously.



By early 2026, Ai.R is expected to start taking its first batch of passengers1, improving access to key amenities including supermarkets, food courts, clinics, business parks, schools and major transport nodes such as the bus interchange.

Trained for safe navigation on Singapore roads

Ai.R vehicles use a combination of advanced cameras and LiDARs to see up to 200 metres in every direction, and detect objects even in heavy rain. This 360-degree vision helps the vehicles drive autonomously alongside other road users and respond dynamically to unexpected hazards.

Ai.R vehicles are also trained to be courteous road users, consistently adhering to Singapore’s traffic laws. They signal before turning, do not rush to beat amber lights, and will only change lanes after a safe clearance.

“Our local deployments have helped refine our technology for Singapore’s unique urban conditions. From our Robobus at Resorts World Sentosa to Robosweepers in the city centre, we’ve served tens of thousands of passengers and gained practical insights into rider needs and route operations. That same well-loved Robobus is now in Punggol, ready to bring safe, autonomous journeys to the heartlands,” said Dr. Kerry Xu, General Manager of WeRide (Singapore).

Grab driver-partners trained as AV Safety Operators

More than 10 Grab driver-partners are undergoing training for Grab’s autonomous vehicle service. The AV Safety Operator Training, conducted by GrabAcademy and WeRide, combines theory with hands-on experience operating Ai.R vehicles. Participants learn how the autonomous driving system works, including its cameras, LiDAR sensors and software, and practice seamless transitions between manual operation to autonomous driving. They are also trained on emergency protocols and basic troubleshooting. Those who pass all modules and practical assessments are certified as AV Safety Operators, with the primary responsibility of supervising in-vehicle operations.

“I like technology and driving, and becoming an AV Safety Operator lets me combine both of these interests. It’s a meaningful job to ensure ride safety whether in-vehicle or remotely in the future. I’m glad I have the opportunity to upgrade myself with new skills, and be part of this new industry. The course is very manageable and I encourage interested drivers to go for it,” said Abdul Rashid Bin Abdul Shukor, 55, a full-time Grab private-hire driver since 2016.

“My friends and family know me as an early adopter of new technologies. I’m excited to be among the first in Singapore to be trained as an Autonomous Vehicle Safety Operator. I'm looking to build up experience in this area, and hopefully learn about remote operations in the future too,” said Tony Lim, 43, a part-time Grab private-hire driver since 2017.

“Before any members of the public go onboard, the Ai.R vehicles will make thousands of trips on these two routes in the coming months. With every trip, the vehicles become more and more adept at predicting and responding to local driving behaviours and changes in the environment. There will also be trained Safety Operators monitoring every ride and a Grab customer support team on standby to help whenever needed,” added Hungate.

Information on Punggol AV routes and ride experience

Ai.R will operate along the two fixed routes that were curated with residents and the LTA:

Route connecting Punggol West to East: Punggol Matilda Court (Blk 234) → Punggol Clover (Blk 204A) → Punggol Plaza → Oasis Terraces

Punggol Matilda Court (Blk 234) → Punggol Clover (Blk 204A) → Punggol Plaza → Oasis Terraces Route connecting Punggol West to North: Punggol Matilda Court (Blk 234) → Punggol Clover (Blk 204A) → One Punggol (Sam Kee LRT) → Punggol Northshore (Blk 420A) → Punggol Coast Mall (Bus Interchange)

Passengers can view the Ai.R shuttle schedule and track vehicles in real-time within the Grab app. All Ai.R passengers are automatically covered by Grab’s Personal Accident Insurance Policy the moment they board the vehicle. This is a standard ride coverage provided to consumers who use Grab’s mobility services. In the event of an emergency, a dedicated AV Customer Support team will be always available via a hotline during operational hours.

“We live in Oasis Terraces and go to Punggol Plaza often for our favourite tze char (hawker-style cooked food) stall. These locations covered by the Ai.R autonomous service are places I visit regularly. While I’ve never taken an autonomous ride before, I’m open to trying it and using it more often if I have a good experience,” said 51-year-old Punggol resident, Veronica Chong.

1 First batch of passengers are by invite-only and include winners of SG60 lucky draw

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in seven markets: China, Singapore, Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.

About Grab

Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 800 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. We operate supermarkets in Malaysia under Jaya Grocer and Everrise, which enables us to bring the convenience of on-demand grocery delivery to more consumers in the country. As part of our financial services offerings, we also provide digital banking services through GXS Bank in Singapore and GXBank in Malaysia. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line – we aim to simultaneously deliver financial performance for our shareholders and have a positive social impact, which includes economic empowerment for millions of people in the region, while mitigating our environmental footprint.

