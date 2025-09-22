SAVENCIA : Rapport Financier Semestriel 2025

Rapport financier semestriel au 30.06.2025
Pièce jointe
| Source: SAVENCIA SAVENCIA
Rapport financier semestriel au 30.06.2025
Pièce jointe
Thursday, September 18, 2025 Press Release: 2025 half-yearly results Stable Sales & decrease in Operating Income in a context of strong milk price inflation Savencia Fromage &...Read More
Actions et droits de vote – information mensuelle Au 31 mai 2025, le capital social se composait de 14 032 930 actions représentant un nombre total de droits de vote théoriques de 23 872 484 et...Read More