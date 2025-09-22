Goodfood Announces Departure of Mr. Ferrari From the Board

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD) announced today that Jonathan Ferrari will be stepping down from the Board effective immediately.

The Board thanks Mr. Ferrari for his contribution to Goodfood and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

