Global Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nurse call systems market, valued at US$2.2 billion in 2023, stood at US$2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$4.0 billion by the end of the period. This rapid growth underscores the critical role nurse call systems play in modern healthcare—bridging communication between patients and caregivers, enhancing workflow efficiency, and driving measurable improvements in patient outcomes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=230909048

Market Drivers: Why Demand Is Accelerating

Healthcare organizations worldwide are under mounting pressure to contain costs while maintaining quality of care. Rising healthcare expenditures, an aging population, and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and stroke are forcing providers to adopt efficient care delivery models. Nurse call systems—tailored for hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home care providers—help reduce avoidable readmissions and support smarter resource allocation, making them indispensable to future healthcare delivery.

Market Restraints and Challenges

Despite strong momentum, the industry faces obstacles. False alarms remain a major restraint, with technical glitches and sensor misreads disrupting operations and burdening healthcare staff. Beyond workflow inefficiency, false alarms carry financial and regulatory risks, deterring some providers from full-scale adoption. Another critical challenge is system integration and interoperability. As facilities modernize, seamless integration with electronic medical records (EMRs), connected devices, and existing hospital infrastructure is essential but remains complex and costly.

Strategic Opportunities: Where Growth Will Come From

Emerging economies—including India, Brazil, and markets across Southeast Asia and Latin America—present high-growth opportunities. With governments and private investors prioritizing healthcare infrastructure upgrades, demand for advanced patient management solutions is rising sharply. Adoption is also increasing across assisted living centers and long-term care facilities, as healthcare systems adapt to aging populations and higher dependency ratios.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=230909048

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type: Button-based systems led the market in 2023, valued for their reliability, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness in enabling rapid patient-to-caregiver communication.

By Application: Alarms & communications systems dominated in 2023, driven by rising demand for features such as real-time location tracking, voice communication, and customizable alerts.

By Region: North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, supported by favorable regulations, a large elderly population, and the presence of leading global manufacturers. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to large patient populations and rapid infrastructure investments.

Key Market Players and Recent Developments

Industry leaders shaping the nurse call systems landscape include Ametek, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), ASCOM Holdings AG (Switzerland), Johnson Controls (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Austco Healthcare (Australia), and Securitas Healthcare (US).

Recent strategic moves include:

ASCOM launching its Myco 4 smartphone in August 2023 to streamline communication and coordination in clinical environments.

Ametek, Inc. introducing Telecenter U, a network-based communication system for acute care.

Baxter International’s acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings in December 2021 to strengthen digital offerings in patient care.

Austco Healthcare’s 2024 partnership with Aamal Medical, expanding advanced care solutions in the Middle East.

Securitas Healthcare’s acquisition of Stanley Black & Decker’s Electronic Security Solutions in July 2022, strengthening its position as a global safety partner.

Why This Matters for Healthcare Leaders

For C-suite executives and healthcare decision-makers, the nurse call systems market represents more than technology adoption—it is a strategic investment in efficiency, safety, and patient experience. As providers seek to balance rising costs with quality imperatives, the integration of intelligent nurse call systems will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of connected, patient-centric healthcare delivery.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market

Hospital Information Systems Market

Patient Handling Equipment Market

Healthcare IT Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Nurse Call Systems and Nurse Call Systems Market Size