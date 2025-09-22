Aircraft Leasing Trend Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Market Soars with Fuel-Efficient Models & Strategic Partnerships Amid Production Delays, Spurring Fleet Modernization & Flexible Operations

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Leasing Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aircraft Leasing Market was valued at USD 187.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% to reach USD 565.1 billion by 2034.

Airlines worldwide are increasingly embracing leasing models as a strategic approach to maintain liquidity while ensuring operational flexibility. This shift allows operators to modernize their fleets more efficiently, adapt to fluctuating demand, and introduce new-generation aircraft without the capital outlay required for direct purchases. Leasing enables carriers to respond swiftly to market changes and competitive pressure without overextending financially.







Global supply constraints in aircraft production, including delayed deliveries, have added momentum to the leasing trend. Aircraft manufacturers continue to face prolonged lead times due to workforce shortages, manufacturing bottlenecks, and material availability, leading airlines to fill capacity gaps through leasing arrangements. Leasing offers a viable short-to-medium-term solution for maintaining network performance and implementing sustainable fleet updates. As OEM backlogs extend years into the future, demand for leased aircraft - particularly modern, fuel-efficient models - continues to grow, reinforcing the role of leasing as a flexible and cost-effective procurement method.



The narrow-body aircraft segment held a 43.9% share in 2024, favored for its quick turnaround, fuel efficiency, and versatility across domestic and regional routes. These aircraft are particularly beneficial for high-frequency operations and route optimization, especially in developing aviation markets. Lessors are expected to strengthen their position by focusing on partnerships with low-cost carriers and offering competitive leasing terms, especially for narrow-body fleets. Tailored solutions that support rapid deployment and easy replacement continue to attract airlines pursuing regional expansion or fleet renewal.



The wet lease segment will reach USD 240.1 billion by 2034. This leasing structure includes aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance, making it ideal for meeting seasonal capacity spikes, launching trial routes, or maintaining service during fleet downtimes. Wet leases offer operators immediate access to aircraft with minimal long-term obligations, proving especially valuable in unstable or fast-recovering markets.



North America Aircraft Leasing Market held 35.1% share in 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2025 to 2034. With its advanced aviation infrastructure and growing emphasis on digital technologies, the region continues to lead in innovation-driven fleet strategies. Airlines are integrating predictive analytics and data platforms to improve fleet availability and streamline maintenance cycles. A well-regulated environment and sustained investments into aviation systems also enhance leasing adoption rates across the region.



Major players in the Global Aircraft Leasing Market include Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Avolon, and AerCap, each driving substantial activity and fleet expansion across emerging and established airline markets. To gain a stronger foothold, companies in the aircraft leasing industry are emphasizing fleet diversification by offering both narrow- and wide-body aircraft options, with a focus on fuel-efficient models. They are also aligning with environmental trends by incorporating next-generation, lower-emission aircraft to appeal to sustainability-conscious carriers. Strategic partnerships with OEMs allow faster access to modern fleets, while flexible lease agreements help attract both legacy airlines and low-cost operators.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $187.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $565.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Cost structure

3.1.4 Value addition at each stage

3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.6 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising air traffic and fleet expansion

3.2.1.2 Growth of low-cost carriers (LCCs)

3.2.1.3 OEM delivery delays and production constraints

3.2.1.4 Favorable tax and regulatory frameworks in leasing jurisdictions

3.2.1.5 Access to diverse financing and sale-and-leaseback (SLB) structures

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High capital intensity and long payback period for lessors

3.2.2.2 Residual value risk due to technological obsolescence

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing demand for sustainable and fuel-efficient fleets

3.2.3.2 Digitalization and use of advanced analytics in lease management

3.2.3.3 Opportunities in helicopter and specialized aircraft leasing

3.2.3.4 Potential for growth in secondary leasing and mid-life aircraft markets

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.7.1 Current technological trends

3.7.2 Emerging technologies

3.8 Emerging business models

3.9 Compliance requirements

3.10 Defense budget analysis

3.11 Global defense spending trends

3.12 Regional defense budget allocation

3.13 Key defense modernization programs

3.14 Budget forecast (2025-2034)

3.15 Supply chain resilience

3.16 Geopolitical analysis

3.17 Workforce analysis

3.18 Digital transformation

3.19 Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships landscape

3.20 Risk assessment and management

3.21 Major contract awards (2021-2024)



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players

4.3.1 Financial performance comparison

4.3.1.1 Revenue

4.3.1.2 Profit margin

4.3.1.3 R&D

4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison

4.3.2.1 Product range breadth

4.3.2.2 Technology

4.3.2.3 Innovation

4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison

4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis

4.3.3.2 Service network coverage

4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region

4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.3.4.1 Leaders

4.3.4.2 Challengers

4.3.4.3 Followers

4.3.4.4 Niche players

4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix

4.4 Key developments, 2021-2024

4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions

4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations

4.4.3 Technological advancements

4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies

4.4.5 Sustainability initiatives

4.4.6 Digital transformation initiatives

4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Leasing Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Wet lease

5.3 Dry lease

5.4 Damp lease



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Aircraft Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Narrow-body

6.3 Wide-body

6.4 Regional jets



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Lease Tenure, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Short-term (< 2 years)

7.3 Medium-term (2-6 years)

7.4 Long-term (>6 years)



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Commercial airlines

8.3 Air cargo operators

8.4 Government & defense

8.5 Charter operators

8.6 Training & aviation schools

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Global Key Players

10.1.1 AerCap

10.1.2 Air Lease Corporation

10.1.3 SMBC Aviation Capital

10.2 Regional Key Players

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 Aircastle

10.2.1.2 BBAM

10.2.1.3 Jackson Square Aviation

10.2.1.4 Merx Aviation Finance

10.2.1.5 Sky Leasing

10.2.2 Europe

10.2.2.1 AviaAM Leasing

10.2.2.2 Macquarie AirFinance

10.2.2.3 TrueNoord

10.2.2.4 Zephyrus Aviation Capital

10.2.3 APAC

10.2.3.1 BOC Aviation

10.2.3.2 CDB Aviation

10.2.3.3 ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company

10.3 Niche Players / Disruptors

10.3.1 Avolon

10.3.2 ACIA Aero Leasing

10.3.3 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

10.3.4 Falko

