White Gold Corp. Announces $20 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company” or “White Gold”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus” or the “Lead Agent”) who will act on behalf of the Company, together with a syndicate of agents (collectively, with the Lead Agent, the “Agents”), on a “best efforts” agency basis, in connection with a brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of premium flow-through units (each a “Premium Flow-Through Unit”), at a price of $1.17 per Premium Flow-Through Unit, flow-through common shares (each a “Flow-Through Share”), at a price of $1.00 per Flow-Through Share, and units of the Company (each a “Unit”, and together with the Premium Flow-Through Units and the Flow-Through Shares, the “Offered Securities”) at a price of $0.85 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. Each Premium Flow-Through Unit shall consist of one Flow-Through Share and one-half of one Warrant. The Flow-Through Shares to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be issued as “flow-through shares” with respect to “Canadian exploration expenses” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Agents will have an option (the “Agent’s Option”), exercisable in whole or in part up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined herein), to offer for sale up to any combination of additional Offered Securities (at the respective offering prices) to raise up to an additional $3,000,000 in gross proceeds.

Pursuant to an existing investor rights agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico”), Agnico has the right to participate in the Offering in order to maintain its pro rata interest in the Company, and have indicated to the Company that they intend to maintain their approximate 19.8% interest in the Company on a partially diluted basis.

White Gold owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of Yukon’s emerging White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t Au) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see Company news release dated August 21, 2025)(1) with significant expansion potential on the resource itself and in the immediately surrounding area. Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages, some of which border sizable gold & copper projects including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation, which Newmont has entered into an agreement to sell to Fuerte Metals Corporation, with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 3.0 million ounces of gold (2)(3), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1.4 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(3)(4).

“We are very appreciative of the interest and support from new and existing shareholders for our exploration activities to advance our White Gold Project which has grown into a leading large scale high-grade open pittable gold deposit in a tier-one jurisdiction in Canada. We look forward to further increasing the scale of the project as we concurrently advance it to a PEA to demonstrate its economic potential. Our exploration activities will also continue focus on unlocking additional value across our extensive land package targeting gold and critical mineral opportunities in the prolific and under explored White Gold District, which has recently drawn additional interest along with other areas of the Yukon,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Premium Flow-Through Units and the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur exploration expenditures on its properties in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) prior to December 31, 2026. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced to subscribers of Premium Flow-Through Units and Flow-Through Shares for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units are expected to be used for general corporate expenses.

This proposed Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The Offered Securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about October 9, 2025, or such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and Clarus (the “Closing Date”).

Participation by Agnico and any other insiders of the Company (collectively, the “Insiders”), in the Offering will be considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company will be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders’ participation in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Offering less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About White Gold Corp.

Qualified Person

Steven Walsh, P.Geo. and Senior Exploration Geologist for the Company is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

