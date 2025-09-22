Drone Detection Research Report 2025-2034: AI & IoT Propel Market Growth Amid Rising Security Concerns; North America Leads with Robust Homeland Investments

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Detection Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drone Detection Market was valued at USD 694.6 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.9% to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2034.

This growth trajectory is fueled by surging defense budgets, rising concerns over unauthorized drone activity, and the widespread adoption of UAVs across commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors. With illegal drone activities becoming increasingly sophisticated, governments and private operators are accelerating investments in advanced detection systems.



The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and IoT is reshaping the capabilities of drone detection platforms, enabling real-time data processing, pattern recognition, and enhanced tracking precision. These systems now play a vital role in ensuring airspace security and safeguarding critical infrastructure. AI-driven software is particularly effective in reducing false positives by analyzing sensor input to distinguish between drones and other airborne objects. As the deployment of drones becomes more mainstream, drone detection solutions are becoming essential for airspace management, situational awareness, and public safety on both civilian and military fronts.



The ground-based detection systems segment generated USD 246.5 million in 2024. Their dominance stems from their widespread deployment at sensitive locations requiring uninterrupted surveillance. These platforms are built to scale and are commonly integrated with radar, RF analyzers, and electro-optical equipment to ensure rapid identification and precise tracking of threats. Their flexibility makes them highly suitable for securing temporary zones, remote facilities, and borders.



The radar-based detection systems segment generated USD 255.4 million in 2024. These systems continue to be central to drone detection due to their proven reliability in identifying aerial threats over long distances and in adverse weather conditions. Recent advancements have led to enhanced radar resolution and the ability to classify objects using drone-specific tracking algorithms, allowing operators to differentiate slow, low-flying drones from environmental clutter.



North America Drone Detection Market generated USD 246.9 million in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% between 2025 and 2034. This growth is largely attributed to strong homeland security budgets and rapid adoption of layered counter-drone systems. Manufacturers in the region are prioritizing technologies that support detection in sensitive zones, such as airfields and military zones, with radar systems equipped for high-accuracy sensor fusion and multi-layered threat analysis.



Key players shaping the Drone Detection Market landscape include Lockheed Martin, Rohde & Schwarz, SRC, Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., DroneShield Limited, Thales Group, Hensoldt, Elbit Systems, Aaronia AG, Northrop Grumman, Fortem Technologies, Cerbair, MyDefence Communication, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Aselsan A.S.., Robin Radar Systems, QinetiQ, Liteye Systems, Inc., D-Fend Solutions, and DeTect, Inc. Market-leading companies are prioritizing innovation by integrating AI-powered analytics, real-time threat detection, and cloud-based monitoring into their systems.

Many are investing in R&D to enhance sensor accuracy, reduce false alarms, and expand detection range. Firms are forming strategic alliances with government agencies, airports, and security providers to strengthen deployment capabilities. Product portfolios are being diversified with modular systems to serve both fixed and mobile applications across urban, defense, and industrial landscapes. Several players are also focusing on securing patents and certifications to meet regulatory compliance and global safety standards. Expansion into emerging markets through regional partnerships and on-ground support infrastructure is another key focus, allowing vendors to meet localized security needs while scaling operations effectively.



