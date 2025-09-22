Erasmus Medical Center Advances Cardiovascular Care with Genesis Robotic System

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced successful first procedures by physicians at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, using the advanced Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System.

“We have long recognized the clinical benefits of robotics, and are delighted to be the first in The Netherlands to make the Genesis robotic system available to cardiovascular patients,” said Dr. Sing-Chien Yap, Director of Electrophysiology at Erasmus Medical Center. “We are impressed with the speed and responsiveness of Genesis. Combined with the MAGiC Catheter we are particularly pleased with the synergistic additive improvements to robotic magnetic navigation. These technological advances are important in ensuring we can offer the best care to all arrhythmia patients, including children, patients with congenital heart disease, and patients with complex arrhythmia.”

Erasmus MC has been a global leader in using robotic magnetic navigation for complex arrhythmia procedures, having performed over 4,500 procedures with Stereotaxis technology. The Genesis System is the latest advancement in Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology. Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmia may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We appreciate our long-term partnership with the electrophysiology team at Erasmus,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to support their successful robotic program and working together to advance technological progress, scientific discovery, and clinical care.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, statements relating to our recent acquisition of APT, including any benefits expected from the acquisition, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com