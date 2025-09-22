Blue Sky Planners Launches a Gift-Worthy Collection with Morris & Co.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky, the #1 dated goods brand in the US, announced a new collaboration with the British heritage brand, Morris & Co. The debut Morris & Co. planning collection features 20 luxury paper products that honor the original designs of William Morris, a 19th-century British artist whose enchanting patterns continue to captivate today. The collection includes dated planners and calendars, as well as non-dated journals, all with thick premium cream paper.

The Blue Sky team partnered with Morris & Co. to properly present some of the most popular motifs in their historic archive, like Strawberry Thief and Blackthorn.

"Partnering with Morris & Co. allows us to bring classic, iconic designs into the hands of everyday planners," says Blue Sky co-CEO Warren Vidovich. "It’s such a unique collection, and everyone agrees it's beautiful, inspiring, and just right for holiday gifting."

The Morris & Co. 2026 collection includes two 24-month wall calendars, a standing desk calendar, 13 planners in a variety of sizes and formats, one journal, one two-pack value set of notebooks, one Padfolio, and one natural linen accessory pouch.

All items are available now at Target and Target.com.

ABOUT BLUE SKY

Based in Southern California, Blue Sky, the Color of Imagination, LLC has been in the business of planning for over 20 years. Inspired by the region’s relaxed lifestyle, sunny climate, and creative energy, Blue Sky designs innovative and affordable time management tools that people use every day. Blue Sky planners are available online and at retailers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.bluesky.com/pages/about-blue-sky

ABOUT MORRIS & CO.

Morris & Co. is the caretaker of the company founded by William Morris and over 160 years of artistic heritage. With extensive archives, home to production logbooks and a vast collection of hand-printed wallpaper and fabric samples, Morris & Co. continually works to honor its timeless aesthetic.

Morris & Co. is part of Sanderson Design Group PLC, a leading UK-based luxury interior design and furnishings company. Further information is available at https://sandersondesign.group/