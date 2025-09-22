Picard Advances Patent Protection for Fully Implantable Artificial Heart Technology

- Patent portfolio secures innovation for the future of heart replacement -

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first U.S. and Canadian commercially-approved total artificial heart, today announced the strengthening of its intellectual property portfolio with the recent grant of U.S. Patent No. 12,383,722 B2 covering systems and methods related to its next-generation SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (STAH), the “Emperor.”

This recently granted patent, relating to the apparatus, systems, and methods for enabling a next-generation total artificial heart which provides enhanced patient flexibility, builds on earlier grants U.S. Patent No. 11,918,798 B2 and U.S. Patent No. 12,121,711 B2, bringing the Company’s total number of patented claims in the United States to 34 covering its next-generation total artificial heart system. In addition, the Company holds China Patent No. 115279450 B, which extends similar protection for the fully implantable platform in that jurisdiction. The Emperor is expected to be fully implantable and provide pulsatile flow without requiring an external pneumatic driver.

“Our growing patent portfolio underscores SynCardia’s commitment to advancing our life-saving technology,” said Matt Schuster, COO of SynCardia. “The Emperor represents the future of treatment for end-stage heart failure patients. By securing 34 claims across three U.S. patents and extending protection into China, we have created a strong international foundation around our next-generation platform. Securing this patent marks an important milestone in protecting the innovation behind our fully implantable artificial heart and supports our goal for long-term market growth driven by IP-backed innovation.”

The Company expects to continue expanding its portfolio globally to safeguard the durable and efficient mechanisms, advanced electronics, long-term durability, operational efficiency, and wireless implantable features that define its next-generation platform.

“We are building the foundation for SynCardia’s future by developing the world’s first fully implantable, durable, and patient-friendly total artificial heart,” said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of SynCardia. “Our patent portfolio secures the path from development to commercialization and positions us to help shape the future of heart replacement worldwide.”

“We are building the foundation for SynCardia’s future by developing the world’s first fully implantable, durable, and patient-friendly total artificial heart,” said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of SynCardia. “Our patent portfolio secures the path from development to commercialization and ensures long-term global leadership.”

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For more information, please visit https://www.syncardia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

IR@picardmedical.com

General/Media

Brittany Lanza

blanza@syncardia.com