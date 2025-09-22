Secure Private Sale Partners with Wrench to Deliver Affordable, On-Demand Vehicle Maintenance to Drivers Nationwide via MobileMechanicNow.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions of drivers, keeping up with routine vehicle maintenance is a challenge. Between busy schedules, high repair shop prices, and the hassle of drop-offs and pickups, it’s no surprise that skipped maintenance leads to costly breakdowns. In fact, AAA reports that unexpected repairs can cost drivers more than $1,000 annually, much of it preventable with regular upkeep.

Secure Private Sale (SPS), a company reshaping how consumers care for, buy, and sell vehicles, has partnered with Wrench, the nation’s leading mobile vehicle maintenance provider, to make vehicle care easier and more affordable. Through SPS’s MobileMechanicNow.com, consumers can access Wrench TotalCare (WTC) at preferred pricing starting at under $1/day, designed to be affordable, with certified technicians delivering service directly to their driveway or workplace.

MobileMechanicNow Wrench TotalCare

What is Wrench TotalCare?

WTC is an all-in-one mobile maintenance plan that covers essential services, including:

Brake pad replacement and install (front/rear, once per term)

Two mobile oil changes per year

Two 50-point inspections per year

One tire rotation per year

10% off battery purchases

One mobile battery install per year (labor only)

10% off Wrench labor on repairs over $150

10% off Bridgestone tires (via Firestone® Complete Auto Care)

10% off Firestone® Complete Auto Care services

With WTC, customers skip the waiting rooms and wasted time by booking appointments online and getting service when and where it’s most convenient.

“This partnership between Wrench and SPS will provide consumers with the convenience and value of WTC,” said Edward Petersen, CEO of Wrench. “One of the top reasons for expensive vehicle repair is lack of routine maintenance. Wrench TotalCare brings service to the vehicle on location, saving people both time and money.”

Exclusive SPS Benefits

Through SPS’s MobileMechanicNow.com, customers take advantage of exclusive pricing and benefits not available in other channels. This includes access to PayPal Pay Later option, allowing payments to be spread out with no interest if approved. The program also offers digital booking for added convenience and nationwide service from certified technicians who can come directly to a customer’s home, work, or wherever is most convenient. Together, these features offer an additional level of accessibility for drivers compared to traditional service options.

Intended Users

WTC was developed for drivers who require flexible service options, such as those managing demanding schedules, or relying on their vehicles for daily work. The aim is to make essential maintenance easier without sacrificing standards of care.

“This offering reflects what SPS is all about, giving people more control, more clarity, and smarter alternatives when it comes to caring for their vehicles,” said Kent Carl, CEO of Secure Private Sale. “We believe drivers deserve convenience, confidence, and value in how their vehicles are maintained. That’s what WTC delivers, and it’s just the beginning.”

Looking ahead

SPS is preparing to roll out a powerful lineup of new solutions this year, all designed to make vehicle ownership smarter, safer, and more convenient. These upcoming offerings include protection packages and secure private-party sales tools, each developed to help drivers safeguard their investments and streamline the ownership experience.

To learn more or to purchase Wrench TotalCare, please visit: MobileMechanicNow.com or www.WrenchMobileCare.com.









