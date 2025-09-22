Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Host In-Person and Virtual KOL Event at ESMO 2025

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical stage oncology and obesity company, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual KOL event at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 to review and discuss dose optimization data from its Phase 1/2 clinical study of CRB-701 (SYS6002). Data from over 100 participants with either head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), cervical, or metastatic urothelial tumors will be presented.

The KOL event will be held at the Berlin Germany Marriott starting at 10AM CEST on Sunday October 19th. The event will feature insights from leading HNSCC experts:

Ari Rosenberg, MD – University of Chicago

Glenn Hanna, MD - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Cesar Augusto Perez Batista, MD - Sarah Cannon Research Institute



A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for either virtual or in-person attendance, click here.

The Phase 1/2 dose optimization data will be presented as a poster at ESMO 2025, starting at noon CEST on October 19, 2025.

The ongoing clinical trial (NCT06265727), being conducted in the U.S. and Europe, is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of CRB-701 in patients with advanced solid tumors known to be associated with high Nectin-4 expression. The study enrolled primarily HNSCC and cervical patients.

About Ari Rosenberg, MD

Ari Rosenberg, MD, is a medical oncologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago who specializes in using basic, translation and clinical research to improve the lives of his patients. As a clinical investigator, Dr. Rosenberg focuses on developing novel therapeutic strategies, including immunotherapy, for patients with head and neck cancer and thyroid cancer. He is also establishing methods to reduce treatment-related toxicity for better outcomes and quality of life. In 2025, Dr. Rosenberg was named to the prestigious list of 40 Under 40 in Cancer, an award that recognizes him as one of the nation's most promising young oncology professionals and celebrates his contributions to improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

About Glenn Hanna, MD

Glenn Hanna, MD, completed his fellowship training in hematology and medical oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) in 2016. Prior to this, he earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 2010, where he graduated summa cum laude, a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and the Kober Medalist for academic excellence. He joined the faculty of the Center for Head and Neck Oncology in 2017. Dr. Hanna is the Director of the Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation (CCTI), the early drug development program at DFCI. His clinical and translational research efforts focus on precision medicine approaches to treat head and neck cancers. He has special interests in salivary gland cancers and rare head and neck malignancies, and in molecular and immunologic biomarker discovery.

About Cesar Augusto Perez Batista, MD

Cesar Augusto Perez Batista, MD, is Director of the Drug Development Unit at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists in Lake Nona, Florida. A recognized cancer expert, he leads early-phase trials for solid tumors with a focus on head and neck cancer and serves as Executive Chair of the Head and Neck Cancer Research Group for the Sarah Cannon Network. He has served on several American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) head and neck committees and is an ASCO Ambassador. Dr. Perez is an Affiliate Associate Professor at the University of Central Florida and previously co-led Phase 1 and head and neck oncology research at the University of Miami, following earlier faculty work at the University of Louisville, where he twice earned the Best Faculty Teacher Award. He trained at the Cleveland Clinic and the University of Miami, where he was Chief Fellow and received the Peter A. Cassileth, MD Award. He is board certified in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine.

About CRB-701

CRB-701 (SYS6002) is a next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4, that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a homogenous drug antibody ratio of 2, using monomethyl auristatin E as the payload. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated, tumor-associated antigen in urothelial cancer.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology and obesity company and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, including timing for completion of trials and presentation of data, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All product names, logos, brands and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply affiliation or endorsement by these companies.

