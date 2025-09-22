LGI Homes Returns to Rio Rancho, NM, with the Grand Opening of Estrella at High Range

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Estrella at High Range, marking a highly anticipated return to the Rio Rancho, New Mexico area. Building on the success of earlier phases in High Range, this new section will include 337 brand-new, single-family homes.

Estrella at High Range represents a continuation of LGI Homes’ long-standing commitment to Rio Rancho. Since 2015, the company has delivered over 230 homes across High Range and Entrada at High Range, and this latest section expands on that success by offering buyers a rare chance to own an upgraded, affordable home in one of the city’s most desirable areas.

“We are excited to announce our return to Rio Rancho with the debut of five thoughtfully designed floor plans, brand new to the Albuquerque market, that blend style, functionality, and affordability,” stated CJ Johnson, Vice President of Sales for New Mexico. Each home showcases a stucco exterior, with select plans featuring beautiful stone accents. Some layouts also include large covered patios and spacious game rooms, perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Every plan highlights a master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, as well as a modern kitchen filled with upgrades, Whirlpool® appliances, and more. Homes will start in the $350s.

Buyers can choose from a range of floor plan options to fit their lifestyle needs:

Bennett: 1,293 sq. ft., 3 bed / 2 bath

1,293 sq. ft., 3 bed / 2 bath Bisbee: 1,553 sq. ft., 3 bed / 2 bath

1,553 sq. ft., 3 bed / 2 bath Mesquite: 1,839 sq. ft., 4 bed / 2.5 bath

1,839 sq. ft., 4 bed / 2.5 bath Somerton: 2,257 sq. ft., 4 bed / 3 bath

2,257 sq. ft., 4 bed / 3 bath Wellton: 2,506 sq. ft., 5 bed / 3.5 bath



“Beyond the homes themselves, Estrella at High Range is located within the award-winning Rio Rancho Public School District and is zoned to V. Sue Cleveland High School. Just 25 miles from the Albuquerque International Airport, residents will enjoy quick access to top-rated schools, major employers, and a variety of shopping, dining, and recreation opportunities throughout Rio Rancho and nearby Albuquerque," said Johnson.

Adding to the appeal, residents will also enjoy an impressive lineup of community amenities. In addition to the basketball court, dog park, and playground from earlier phases, Estrella at High Range will introduce a brand-new, five-acre park featuring a play structure, ramada, picnic tables, benches, and a turf area, scheduled for completion mid-2026. LGI Homes is investing $2 million into the new park, ensuring families have everything they need for a vibrant, well-rounded lifestyle.

The Grand Opening event for Estrella at High Range will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, offering homebuyers exclusive, one-weekend-only discounts and incentives. For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, contact the Estrella at High Range team at (855) 451-2410 ext. 1203 or visit LGIHomes.com/EstrellaatHighRange.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

