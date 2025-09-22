First-Ever EHR-Linked Devices Supercharge Timelier, Personalized Care

San Francisco, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health will deploy first-of-their-kind medical devices, with a direct data link to Epic’s EHR, to help patients proactively manage their chronic health conditions from anywhere.

“Our vision is to be the most comprehensive, integrated and connected health system for getting and staying well. Digital innovation is an important part of how we deliver on that,” said Sutter Health President and CEO Warner Thomas. “Access becomes easier when patients’ homes are care settings as much as our clinics and hospitals. This connected approach can help people better manage chronic diseases, stay healthier and avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital — all while improving their overall experience.”

The idea to simplify device-to-Epic data flow was first introduced during the “Cool Stuff Ahead” general session at Epic’s UGM 2024. In just one year’s time, Epic and Sutter Health proved that bold visionary approaches are not just concepts — they are innovations helping patients today.

"Sutter Sync takes emerging technology and applies it to real-world problems — helping patients better manage their health outside of the hospital, and ultimately helping to improve outcomes," said Taylor Seale, Telehealth & RPM Product Lead at Epic.

Sutter’s proprietary blood pressure cuff, scale and glucometer offer patients an easy, secure way to automatically transmit data — without the need to download a device-specific app. Data flows in real time from the device to the Epic MyChart app on their phone or tablet, and then to their health record in Epic.

The seamless flow of information will allow care teams to see measurements that patients take at home and understand how a patient’s condition changes between office visits. This additional data will help providers make better-informed treatment decisions or suggest timely medication adjustments remotely, which can be especially impactful for those with chronic conditions.

The streamlined tech advancements offer data within context, supporting the ongoing relationship between the patient and their provider. The Sutter-developed devices will automatically transmit readings even when the MyChart app is closed or a patient’s phone is in another room.

As part of the Sutter Sync digital care program, the Sutter devices will now support patients managing Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and those who are pregnant. Sutter Sync officially launched in spring 2025 for those with high blood pressure, earning early positive feedback from patients and clinicians. The high blood pressure program cohort currently supports more than 3,000 people.

Focusing on chronic conditions – which oftentimes lead to other serious health threats like heart disease or stroke – couldn’t come at a more crucial time. About 55% of California adults have either prediabetes or diagnosed diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Nearly 37% of adults in California have high cholesterol.

“Sutter Sync reflects the future of care: connected, convenient and personalized, which are essential elements to help patients achieve and sustain their best health outcomes over time,” said Richard Milani, M.D., chief clinical innovation officer for Sutter Health. “Few programs address multiple chronic conditions in one integrated model, which collectively can reduce the burden on patients while producing a tremendous impact on overall health.”

Beginning in October, eligible Medicare-enrolled patients can be referred to the program by their physician for Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. The pregnancy program is also launching in October as a pilot, starting with a small cohort of patients and referring providers.

“We’re building a care experience that meets the needs of today’s patients, whether they’re in the clinic, at home or engaging with us digitally,” said Sutter Health’s Vice President of Digital Care John Evans. “By design, Sutter Sync embodies the best of what modernized care can look like: where people with chronic conditions can track their health, stay connected and receive the support they need to lead healthier lives.”

