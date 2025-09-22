The Oncology Institute Achieves $1.1 Million in Medicare Savings in CMS Enhancing Oncology Model Performance Period 2 through its California Professional Corporation

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (NASDAQ: TOI), a leading value-based oncology practice, achieved $1.1 million in Medicare savings during Performance Period 2 of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) through its California professional corporation, with savings equating to more than $3,500 per patient episode. TOI earned the maximum score on avoidable emergency department visits and hospital admissions. Results were driven by our High Value Cancer Care program conducted by Health Care Coaches and 24/7 symptom management support that helped patients stay on treatment and out of the hospital.

EOM is a voluntary total-cost-of-care model created by the CMS Innovation Center to advance high-quality, person-centered, and equitable cancer care for Medicare Fee-for-Service beneficiaries.

“These results again prove that our proactive navigation and real-time symptom management reduce unnecessary hospital visits and keep patients on treatment,” said Dr. Yale D. Podnos, Chief Medical Officer and President of Practice. “Patients across all our markets have access to these proven best practices to ensure each patient receives the right care at the right time.”

“This performance reinforces TOI’s leadership in value-based oncology,” said Dan Virnich, Chief Executive Officer. “By delivering measurable savings while improving quality, we continue to demonstrate that high-value cancer care is both clinically superior and financially sustainable.”

TOI’s success in EOM builds on its track record in CMS’s prior Oncology Care Model, where the organization exceeded quality standards and generated multi-million-dollar savings for Medicare.

About The Oncology Institute (www.theoncologyinstitute.com):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

