ProPhase Continues its Exploration of a Crypto Treasury Strategy 

UNIONDALE, NY, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase” or the “Company”), a next generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company, announced that the Company entered into an agreement relating to potential advisory services. Management continues to evaluate a range of options for potential allocation of balance sheet resources, including the possibility of investing in digital assets.

“Following our stockholders’ approval of all proxy items at the September 9 Special Meeting, ProPhase is now positioned to advance its crypto treasury strategy,” said Ted Karkus, CEO and Chairman of ProPhase Labs. “We believe that we have significant underlying value in the Company, potentially multiples of the current market capitalization. Therefore, we have no interest in a discounted, dilutive round of financing. In fact, the Company recently cancelled its ELOC (Equity Line of Credit) for just this reasoning.”

Mr. Karkus continued, “To the contrary, we are working on a crypto treasury strategy with a goal that it will be structured to be accretive to current shareholders given the significant underlying value of the Company’s assets. Furthermore, very shortly, we anticipate updating our shareholders on our Crown Medical Collections initiatives that could net $50 million in cash to the Company, as well as important positive developments in our BE-Smart™ Esophageal cancer test.”

The Company is committed to continued transparency and committed to making efforts to preserve and grow value for its shareholders.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development – such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer – and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value. www.ProPhaseLabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including our expectations regarding the future revenue growth potential of each of our subsidiaries, our expected timeline for commercializing our BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test, our expectations regarding future liquidity events, the success of our efforts to collect accounts receivables and anticipated timeline for any payments relating thereto, and our ability to successfully transition into a consumer products company. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, consumer demand for our products and services, challenges relating to entering into and growing new business lines, the competitive environment, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Details about these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

