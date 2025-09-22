Soup Capital Exchange Upgrades Trading Engine to Process Over 500,000 Orders per Second

Denver, CO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soup Capital LTD, a fintech innovator based in Denver, today announced a major upgrade to its flagship product, Soup Capital Exchange, unveiling a next-generation trading engine capable of processing over 500,000 orders per second with sub-millisecond response times. This milestone cements Soup Capital’s position as one of the fastest and most secure cryptocurrency trading platforms in the industry.







Setting a New Standard in Crypto Trading



Built on a cloud-native, distributed microservices architecture with Kubernetes, the new trading engine delivers unmatched scalability and resilience, ensuring uninterrupted performance even during extreme market volatility. With this upgrade, Soup Capital Exchange is redefining execution speed for both institutional and retail traders worldwide.



“Our enhanced trading engine represents a leap forward in speed, reliability, and user experience,” said a spokesperson from Soup Capital LTD. “Whether you’re a high-frequency trader or a beginner, you can now execute strategies at lightning speed, with complete confidence in the stability and security of the platform.”







Compliance at the Core



Soup Capital LTD operates with strict adherence to U.S. and international regulatory standards. The company is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s FinCEN (Registration No. 31000302888940) and has filed an SEC Form D exemption (CIK: 0002075579) for private securities offerings. This dual framework provides multi-layered protection, setting a global benchmark for compliance transparency.



Security First: Protecting User Assets



Security remains the backbone of Soup Capital Exchange. The platform employs AES-256 and TLS 1.3 encryption, hot-cold wallet separation with 98% of assets offline, and multi-signature authentication to safeguard funds. Biometric login, AI-powered real-time monitoring, and third-party penetration testing ensure maximum protection against cyber threats.



Global Vision, User Empowerment



With multilingual interfaces in English, Chinese, and French—soon expanding to Spanish, Arabic, and Japanese—Soup Capital Exchange serves investors across Asia, Europe, North America, and emerging markets. The platform also supports multiple fiat gateways, lowering barriers for global users.



Beyond technology, Soup Capital focuses on user empowerment with its Investor Growth Program, offering educational resources, interactive simulators, and expert-led webinars to help users of all experience levels succeed in crypto investing.







Driving the Future of Smart Trading



Looking ahead, Soup Capital Exchange plans to introduce:



AI-driven portfolio management for personalized trading strategies.



DeFi integrations including staking and decentralized lending.



A mobile trading app by early 2026 for seamless trading on the go.



Expanded support for localized payment solutions in emerging markets.



About Soup Capital LTD



Soup Capital LTD, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a fintech company dedicated to building a secure, transparent, and intelligent cryptocurrency trading ecosystem. With a focus on compliance, cutting-edge technology, and user empowerment, Soup Capital Exchange is pioneering the future of smart, global investing.



