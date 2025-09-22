Triumph Expands Intelligence Offering for Brokers to Include Pricing, Performance and Capacity

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph (NYSE: TFIN), a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking solutions for the transportation industry, has launched its integrated Pricing and Performance Intelligence solution. This launch marks the first step in unifying pricing, performance and capacity sourcing into a single, trusted data solution for freight brokers.

As part of the rollout, Triumph is introducing sourcing capabilities by embedding carrier capacity and performance benchmarks from the Triumph Network into its Intelligence solution. This enhancement enables brokers to seamlessly incorporate carrier-specific performance data and available capacity beyond their existing network into pricing decisions. Carrier sales teams now gain a unified view of their pricing and service quality across their internal network and the broader Triumph Network. By combining real-world performance metrics with predictive analytics, brokers can make smarter, more efficient decisions, balancing cost and reliability to improve load coverage and overall freight outcomes.

Triumph is pioneering capacity-centric Intelligence offerings, delivering a unified suite of pricing, performance and capacity capabilities strengthened by Triumph's recent acquisitions of Greenscreens.ai and Isometric Technologies (ISO).

“Bringing this combined solution to market so quickly after our acquisitions speaks volumes about Triumph’s agility, focus and commitment to serving the industry’s hardest problems,” said Dawn Favier, president of Intelligence at Triumph. “Freight brokers need more than raw data, they need timely, verified insights that fit directly into their decision-making workflows. That’s exactly what we’ve delivered.”

Key features include:

Unified interface displaying rate, performance and capacity data

Predictive analytics to support long-term carrier relationships and short-term spot coverage

Capacity sourcing tools to identify and secure available trucks within the broker’s network



Built for brokers seeking to improve efficiency, reduce risk and scale operations, the product expands Triumph’s foundation as a technology partner in payments and factoring to support every stage of the freight transaction lifecycle—from quote to cash.

Triumph Intelligence is part of the company’s broader strategy to deliver connected, data-driven tools that help brokers transact confidently in a dynamic freight market.

