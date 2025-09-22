Integra LifeSciences Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of New Chief Medical Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART) today announced the appointment of Dr. Raymond Turner as its new corporate vice president and chief medical officer.

Dr. Turner brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical operations, having held senior leadership positions at some of the world’s largest global MedTech companies. At Integra, Dr. Turner will lead worldwide medical affairs and clinical development activities including clinical research, clinical trial operations, evidence generation, medical safety and communications. In addition to his role with Integra, Dr. Turner will continue his clinical practice, providing patients with neurosurgical care.

“Dr. Turner’s extensive medical and clinical experience and expertise will be significant assets to Integra as we strengthen our focus on building robust clinical evidence,” said Mojdeh Poul, president and chief executive officer, Integra LifeSciences. “His proven leadership and passion for advancing safety and quality will help us continue to deliver innovative solutions and transform patient care for the millions around the world.”

Prior to joining Integra, Dr. Turner held various leadership roles at Siemens Healthineers, including his most recent position as the chief medical officer for Siemens Endovascular Robotics. Prior to this, he was a medical director for Cerenovus, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company. Additionally, Dr. Turner served as the program director of the neurosurgery residency program and was the chief of neuroscience (neurological surgery, neurology, and ENT) at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“I am excited to be joining Integra, an organization deeply committed to providing best-in-class, evidence-based products that help restore patient lives,” said Dr. Raymond Turner. “I look forward to working closely with both the Integra team and our healthcare partners to improve patient outcomes and uphold the highest standards of care.”

Dr. Turner served as a practicing surgeon at PRISMA Health and most recently, at Intermountain Health in Billings, Montana. He currently serves as an examiner for the American Board of Neurological Surgery.

Dr. Turner completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. He obtained his medical degree at Karol Marcinkowski University of Medical Sciences in Poznan, Poland. Dr. Turner completed his residency in neurological surgery and his fellowship in endovascular neurosurgery at the Cleveland Clinic. He has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and has been involved in more than 70 pre-clinical and clinical research studies.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership medical technology brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1bd1b51-a9bb-4545-b463-a79108abf93f