Hubject Teams with Blink Charging to Further Expand Intercharge Network Across North America

Bowie, Md., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co., (NASDAQ: BLNK)(“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Hubject, the global leader in eMobility interoperable charging solutions. This collaboration will integrate Blink as a Charge Point Operator (CPO) into Hubject's intercharge eRoaming platform, significantly expanding charging options for eMSPs and their customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The agreement expected to further strengthen Hubject's North American market position by adding Blink's comprehensive charging infrastructure into the intercharge network. Subject to integration, Hubject's existing eMSP & CPO partners will gain access to Blink's charging stations, while Blink anticipates increased utilization from customers already connected through Hubject's platform.

Through this collaboration, Hubject adds Blink’s network to its North American intercharge network and provides Blink with exposure to new customers from eMSPs already integrated with the platform. This integration is designed to enhance the value proposition for both Hubject's eMSP partners and Blink's business growth.

"Our collaboration with Blink marks an important step in expanding our North American intercharge network," said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America. "Blink's comprehensive approach to charging infrastructure, spanning from Level 2 workplace solutions to high-power DC fast charging, is well aligned with our mission to advance seamless charging experiences. By integrating Blink's network into our eRoaming platform, we' aim to help reduce barriers that have historically complicated EV charging and to support the continued growth of EV adoption across the United States, Canada, and Mexico."

“Joining Hubject’s network represents an important milestone in our commitment to expand convenient and reliable EV charging access across North America,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink Charging. “Connecting the Blink Network to Hubject’s platform, will allow more drivers to benefit from interoperable charging while traveling. This agreement underscores our ongoing dedication to accelerating electric mobility while creating growth opportunities for Blink and value for our customers.”

Key Benefits of the Agreement:

Enhanced eMSP Value : Hubject's North American eMSP partners gain access to Blink's charging network, expanding their service coverage.

: Hubject's North American eMSP partners gain access to Blink's charging network, expanding their service coverage. Stronger CPO Network : Adding Blink as a CPO strengthens Hubject's North American charging infrastructure offering.

: Adding Blink as a CPO strengthens Hubject's North American charging infrastructure offering. Increased Market Reach : The agreement expands both companies' presence in the growing North American EV market.

: The agreement expands both companies' presence in the growing North American EV market. Streamlined Operations: Standardized billing and settlement through Hubject's OCPI protocol benefits both eMSPs and the new CPO partner.

The integration will leverage industry-standard protocols, including OCPI, to help ensure secure and reliable communication between Blink's charging infrastructure and Hubject's eMSP partners. Deployment is expected to proceed in phases over the course of 2025, with full integration currently targeted for completion by year-end, subject to technical readiness and operational milestones.

About Hubject

Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,000,000 charging points and more than 2,750 B2B partners across 70+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences, and is the first EV-related company to offer financial services for EV companies based on its own payment license.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

