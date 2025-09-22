Recycled PET Flakes Market is Projected to Hit Market Valuation of US$ 27.98 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled PET flakes market was valued at US$ 11.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 27.98 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

A clear indicator of robust health in the recycled PET flakes market is the sheer volume of capital being deployed into new and upgraded facilities. Companies are investing heavily to meet future demand. Indian chemical recycler revalyu Resources is a prime example, undertaking a significant US$ 100 million investment at its Nashik site. Its second plant, commissioned in 2024, now processes over 20 million used PET bottles every single day. The impressive facility has a production capacity of 350,000 pounds of PET chips and polymer daily. A third plant is already scheduled for the third quarter of 2025, which will add another 260,000 pounds per day of capacity.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/recycled-pet-flakes-market

These expansions will bring the Nashik site's total daily bottle processing capacity to an astonishing 35 million. The total production capacity will reach 620,000 pounds per day in 2025. Looking ahead, revalyu plans a new US facility with a capacity of 520,000 pounds per day by 2027. Elsewhere in India, a joint venture involving Indorama Ventures will establish two new recycling facilities with a combined output of 100,000 tons per year, set to open in 2025. Adding to the momentum, the Ester Loop Infinite Technologies joint venture is investing ₹1,600 crore in a new chemical recycling facility in Gujarat. The Indian facility will have an initial capacity of 70,000 metric tons per year, with a future expansion planned to add another 100,000 metric tons of capacity.

Key Findings in Recycled PET Flakes Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 27.98 billion CAGR 10.6% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (39%) By Type Clear (78%) By End Use Food and Beverage Bottle & Containers (25%) Top Drivers Increasing government regulations and policies promoting extensive plastic recycling.

Growing consumer and brand demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Corporate sustainability goals requiring higher recycled content in products. Top Trends Technological advancements in sorting leading to higher purity levels.

Expansion of circular economy principles closing the loop for plastics.

Rising adoption of rPET in non-food applications like automotive Top Challenges Contamination from colored PET bottles degrading recycled material quality.

Maintaining high yield rates for quality rPET during recycling.

Price fluctuations and competition from virgin PET materials.

Food-Grade Processors Aggressively Scale Operations to Capture Surging High-Value Demand

The competitive landscape for food-grade recycled PET flakes market is intensely dynamic, with key players making bold strategic moves. U.S. producer Circularix is set to begin operations at its new Ocala, Florida facility by the end of the first quarter of 2025. The advanced facility is designed to produce 55 million pounds of food-grade rPET pellets annually. In a move to solidify its market position, Circularix also plans to double the capacity of its Hatfield, Pennsylvania facility, which currently produces 55 million pounds annually. The expansion will bring Circularix's total production capacity to a substantial 165 million pounds per year.

Simultaneously, Blue Polymers and Republic Services are opening a new 162,000-square-foot facility in Buckeye, Arizona, in mid-2025, a project expected to create over 60 skilled jobs. In Europe, the Italian consortium CORIPET, a specialist in bottle-to-bottle recycling, showcased strong financial health, reporting a turnover exceeding €160 million in 2024. The consortium’s net profit for 2024 was a healthy €7.5 million. In France, Aloxe’s €25 million investment in its Messein plant, which reached full capacity in 2024, has significantly impacted the regional recycled PET flakes market. A crucial investment, it increased Aloxe's rPET production capacity in France from 12.5 kilotons to an impressive 50 kilotons a year and created 30 new full-time jobs.

Feedstock Collection Remains a Critical Bottleneck Influencing the Entire Value Chain

The availability of high-quality post-consumer PET bottles is a fundamental challenge shaping the recycled PET flakes market. In the United States, 1,962 million pounds of PET bottles were collected for recycling in 2023, the highest annual weight ever recorded, as reported in December 2024. Despite a record collection, a total of 3,412,310 tons of PET bottles were generated, with only 971,215 tons ultimately being recycled. A staggering 2,441,095 tons of PET bottles are still lost from the US recycling system annually. In Italy, the CORIPET consortium collected and sent over 165,000 tons of PET bottles for recycling in 2024, supported by a network of over 1,800 reverse vending machines.

The global scale of the feedstock challenge is immense. To meet the 2025 recycled content targets set by major brands, it is estimated that at least 1,800 new rPET plants, each with an average output of 25,000 tons per year, would be needed globally. The United States alone faces a projected gap of nearly 500,000 tons between the domestic supply of rPET and the demand for bottle applications in 2025. In contrast, India's robust collection industry, with its backbone of an estimated 5 million rag pickers, supports a total annual PET recycling capability of 500,000 tons. Improving collection is paramount for the entire recycled PET flakes market.

Navigating Global Price Fluctuations is Now a Key Strategy for Market Stakeholders

Pricing dynamics are a critical barometer of the health and volatility of the recycled PET flakes market. In March 2024, the spot price for rPET in the USA was US 1,243 per metric ton, while in Europe, the spot price was slightly lower at US$ 1,143 per metric ton. In Germany, clear rPET flake prices reached a range of €1,250-1,300 per ton during the same period. By the end of the third quarter of 2024, the price for R-PET Food Grade FD Hamburg was recorded at US$ 1,703 per metric ton. Price shifts continued throughout the year, with the US price reaching US$ 1,150 per metric ton by September 2024.

Looking ahead, price forecasts for the first quarter of 2025 project a price of US$ 1,760 per metric ton for the USA and US$ 1,937 per metric ton for Germany, indicating expectations of continued strong demand for the Recycled PET flakes market. China’s pricing shows a different trajectory, settling at US$ 840 per metric ton in September 2024 with a forecast of US$ 1,347 per metric ton for early 2025. Throughout 2024, average US rPET market prices saw significant increases, ranging from 2 cents per pound to over 6 cents per pound. Further influencing the economic landscape, the United Kingdom's plastic packaging tax was set to rise to £217.83 per tonne in 2024, creating a powerful financial incentive for using recycled content.

Emerging Regional Production Hubs Are Reshaping International rPET Flake Trade Flows

The globalized nature of the rPET sector is increasingly evident through evolving trade flows and the strategic development of regional production hubs. North American end markets demonstrate a reliance on imports; of the 1,792 million pounds of rPET consumed in the US and Canada, 345 million pounds were imported. Meanwhile, Asia is rapidly expanding its production capabilities. Japan's domestic supply capacity for bottle-to-bottle rPET is forecast to reach approximately 445,000 tons per year in 2025. A notable increase from the estimated 373,000 tons per year capacity at the end of 2024.

Southeast Asia is also becoming a key region in the recycled PET flakes market. Singapore's Circular Plastics is launching a new facility in Vietnam in May 2025 with a production capacity of 25,000 tons per year of rPET flakes. The same Vietnam facility will also produce 14,000 tons per year of rPET pellets. A development that adds to the company's existing Myanmar facility, which produces 18,000 tons per year of rPET flakes and has a capacity of 14,000 tons per year of rPET pellets. In Europe, the commitment to recycling is clear, with extrusion capacity for rPET pellet production doubling to 1.4 million tons in 2022, a figure reported in 2024 that underscores the continent's long-term investment in circular infrastructure.

Regulatory Mandates Worldwide Forge a Guaranteed and Expanding Recycled PET Flakes Market

Government legislation is one of the most powerful forces driving demand growth and creating a stable, long-term outlook for the recycled PET flakes market. The European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive serves as a global benchmark. The EU's 2025 mandate requiring 25% recycled content in PET beverage bottles creates a firm demand for approximately 800,000 tons of rPET. The directive also targets a 77% separate collection rate for plastic bottles by 2025, directly addressing the critical feedstock issue and ensuring a more stable supply for processors.

This trend of regulatory drivers is not confined to Europe. In the United States, California's AB 793 mandate requires 25% post-consumer recycled content in plastic beverage containers by 2025, creating a significant and reliable market on the West Coast. Similarly, India's government has mandated that by 2025-26, all plastic packaging must contain at least 30% recyclate. A move that is set to dramatically increase domestic demand. Consequently, the projected output volume of rPET across India is expected to rise from around 400,000 tons per year in 2025-2026 to a forecast of more than 1 million tons per year by 2031.

Bottle-to-Bottle Applications Dominate Demand and Drive Innovation in High-Purity Flakes Across the Recycled PET Flakes Market

The bottle-to-bottle sector stands as the premier, highest-value end market, spurring significant demand for clear, high-purity rPET flakes. In the US, the amount of rPET used in bottles and jars increased to 966 million pounds in 2023, a healthy jump from 870 million pounds in 2022, based on data released in late 2024. The figure highlights a strong upward trend in the adoption of recycled content by major beverage and consumer goods companies. The growth, however, also illuminates the scale of the collection challenge ahead for the industry.

To meet a 25% recycled content target in all US PET bottles, the country will need to collect 85% more PET than it gathered in 2022. The strong demand for food-grade material is also a powerful catalyst for innovation within the recycled PET flakes market. In a notable development, Phoenix Technologies launched a new food-grade rPET pellet specifically designed for dairy product packaging in June 2025. The launch opens up new application frontiers for rPET and demonstrates the industry's ability to meet the stringent technical requirements of sensitive food and beverage packaging, further solidifying the dominance of the bottle-to-bottle segment.

Diverse End-Markets Beyond Bottles Present Significant and Growing Consumption Opportunities

While bottle-to-bottle applications capture headlines, other end-markets provide crucial outlets and stability for the broader industry. The fiber and textile market remains a very significant consumer of rPET flakes, particularly for colored and lower-grade materials that may not be suitable for clear bottle production. In 2024, the global PET bottle market had a volume production of 26.3 million metric tons. A vast amount of material that becomes potential feedstock for fiber applications after its initial use. The sheer scale creates a vast and consistent supply stream for textile manufacturers in the recycled PET flakes market.

The textile industry's role is integral to the circular economy for PET. PET recycling firm revalyu, for instance, explicitly notes textiles as one of its key customer sectors, underscoring the deep integration between the packaging and apparel industries. As technology advances and consumer demand for sustainable fashion grows, the use of rPET in fibers, strapping, and other industrial applications is expected to expand. A trend that offers recyclers diverse revenue streams and helps to ensure that a higher percentage of collected PET is successfully repurposed, contributing to a more comprehensive and resilient recycling ecosystem.

Need a Customized Version? Request It Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/recycled-pet-flakes-market

Corporate Commitments and Strategic Actions Define the Next Frontier of Growth

The voluntary sustainability pledges of global brands act as powerful accelerators, sending strong demand signals throughout the recycled PET flakes market. In 2024, PepsiCo utilized rPET in the packaging of at least one of its products in approximately 60 countries. The actions of industry giants are market bellwethers, and Indorama Ventures, the world's largest PET producer, provides a clear blueprint for growth. Indorama has committed a remarkable US$ 1.5 billion to expand its recycling business by 2025. The company’s ambitious goal is to produce 750,000 metric tons of rPET annually by 2025.

By 2025, Indorama foresees having the capacity to handle an incredible 50 billion bottles annually. The company recently secured a US$ 200 million loan to fund sustainability programs in India, Thailand, and Indonesia. In a joint venture, Indorama's new facilities in India are projected to have a combined output capability of 100,000 tons per year of recycled PET starting in 2025. However, market dynamics can be sensitive to shifts in corporate strategy. Coca-Cola's recent shift in its recycling targets has delayed an estimated additional global demand of at least 400,000 metric tons per year of rPET. In a 2024 environmental update, The Coca-Cola Company did report that sales of finished products in reusable packaging increased by 24 million unit cases compared to the previous year.

Global Recycled PET Flakes Market Major Players:

Ace Green Recycling, LLC

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Closed Loop Partners

Danki Recycling, Inc.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Greiner Packaging

Indorama Ventures Holdings Ltd.

JSP Corporation

PET Recycling Company, Inc.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Proco Industries, LLC

ReVital Polymers

The RKW Group

Universal Recycled Plastic, LLC

Wellman International Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Clear

Colored

By End Use

Sheet & Film

Strapping

Fiber

Food & Beverage Bottles & Containers

Non-Food Bottles & Containers

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/recycled-pet-flakes-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube