Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces New Store Locations in California and New Jersey

DURANGO, Colo., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, today announced plans to expand its footprint with two new locations at Palladio Mall in Folsom, California, and the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets® in Tinton Falls, NJ.

These new stores represent continued progress in RMCF’s strategic expansion, bringing handcrafted chocolates, gourmet caramel apples, and signature confections to two vibrant retail destinations.

Palladio Mall in Folsom, California will offer RMCF’s full assortment of premium chocolates and handcrafted selections, showcasing the brand’s updated store design and packaging. This new store aims to provide customers with a welcoming environment that embodies the excellence and artisanal heritage at the core of the RMCF brand. This is the second franchise that Jessica Feurerbach will own as a complement to her Old Sacramento Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store.

On the East Coast, the Company will expand its presence in New Jersey with a new location at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets® in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, introducing RMCF’s elevated retail experience to a bustling coastal community. Blending the brand’s refreshed design and packaging with its signature charm, the new location is positioned to serve both year-round residents and seasonal visitors, aiming to become a staple in the heart of the Jersey Shore. The new location will be owned by David Seemer in addition to his nearby Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store in Long Branch.

Reflecting on the Company’s expansion, Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, stated, “We are pleased to partner with two current franchisees as we expand our presence in both California and New Jersey. These additions align with our strategic growth objectives and our commitment to delivering a premium chocolate experience in vibrant communities across the country, while supporting excellent operators.”

This franchise expansion underscores RMCF’s dedication to growing its retail footprint and scaling the RMCF brand across the United States. Through these new openings, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory reaffirms its mission to make its premium chocolate accessible to a growing audience of chocolate lovers nationwide.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

About Palladio Mall

Palladio Mall in Folsom, California is an Open Air Mall that is the preeminent destination for those seeking a great experience in shopping, dining and entertainment. Retailers include Whole Foods, White House Black Market, Back Wine Bar, Nordstrom Rack, Chicago Fire, Palladio 16 Movie Theaters, Blue Nami Creative Sushi, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Kirkland’s, Miosa Bride, Stichic, Windsor, Claire’s, Victoria’s Secret, Pink, Luxe Theater, H & M and more.

About Jersey Shore Premium Outlets®

The Jersey Shore Premium Outlets® is conveniently located off the Garden State Parkway at Exit 100B in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. It is a wonderful outdoor center that features 120 stores including adidas, Champion, Coach, J. Crew Factory Store, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Old Navy Outlet, Vineyard Vines and more all at savings of 25%-65% every day. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets serves the nearby communities of Belmar, Manasquan, Red Bank, and Wall Township.

