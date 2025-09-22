Xcel Padel to Open Nation’s Largest Indoor Padel Club

WESTLAKE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Padel, the nation’s largest indoor padel club, where elite sport meets luxury lifestyle, debuted its flagship Westlake location September 19th with a high-energy grand opening celebration designed for all ages. Guests will step inside the future of sport and lifestyle, discovering why padel, the fastest-growing sport on the planet, is already hailed as the “Country Club of the 21st Century.”

Padel, a doubles racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, is fast-paced yet low-impact, making it as inviting for beginners as it is competitive for seasoned athletes. The sport already counts more than 25 million players worldwide, with global icons such as David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, and Leonardo DiCaprio among its enthusiasts.

“This is the moment when our new concept and vision for padel arrives in America,” said Marcos del Pilar, Senior Advisor & Partner at Xcel Padel, best known as the ‘Godfather of Padel in the U.S.’ “Palm Beach County is where the next great sports story begins: a vibrant community embracing the fastest-growing sport in the world, paired with luxury lifestyle, wellness, dining, and culture under one roof.” The Westlake flagship was designed to bring that vision to life, offering a space where players, families, and friends can share both the game and the vibe:

AI-Powered Courts: 10 glass-walled, climate-controlled padel courts with advanced tracking for instant feedback and pro-style analytics.

Tournament-Ready Scale: Built to international specifications, with capacity to host global professional tournaments.

Olea & Bloom: Designed for the health-minded padel community, at the heart of Xcel Padel Club, it blends dining, wellness, and social connection. Created by culinary tastemaker Philippe Pautesta Herder, the restaurant is a Mediterranean slow food concept serving flavorful, bright dishes and curated beer & wine.

Wellness Recovery Room: A dedicated space for massage therapy, yoga, and holistic recovery practices.

State-of-the-Art Locker Rooms: Spa-inspired facilities with private, luxurious showers for comfort and relaxation.

The momentum doesn’t stop there. In November, Xcel will open its second flagship in West Palm Beach which will also be home to its world headquarters. Catering to a more business-focused clientele, the West Palm Beach Xcel Padel Club will be even bigger than Westlake with 12 indoor courts and an expanded recovery center featuring cold plunges, saunas, steam rooms, and a gym. Together, the two clubs will establish Palm Beach County as the launchpad for padel as a luxury lifestyle destination in the U.S.

“Xcel Padel is setting a new national benchmark,” said CEO Iryna Ryzhuk. “From our AI-driven courts to Olea & Bloom with hospitality entrepreneur Philippe Pautesta Herder, to wellness and recovery experiences that transcend sport, this club is unlike anything else in the U.S. We’re creating destinations that inspire connection, elevate lifestyles, and bring the global padel movement home. Westlake is our first chapter and West Palm Beach is next.”

Memberships are now open in three tiers, CORE, PRIME, and FOUNDER, each offering exclusive benefits that include priority booking, lifetime perks, and members-only events.

About Xcel Padel:

Xcel Padel is redefining how America experiences the world’s fastest-growing sport. Each club combines world-class play, spa-level recovery, chef-driven dining, and a welcoming vibe for all ages; a “Third Place” built for both competition and community. With flagship clubs in Westlake and West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County is the epicenter of a national expansion of padel that will bring the “Country Club of the 21st Century” to cities across the U.S. Our mission is simple: to excel our members in sport, wellness, and meaningful connections.

