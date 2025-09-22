Catapult Learning Students Outperformed Peers Nationwide in Both Math and Reading, New Data Shows

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today shared new data showing that students in its intervention and high-impact tutoring programs outperformed peers nationwide at every level of achievement, with the greatest gains among those in the bottom 20% of achievement, the majority of its roster.

The results sharply contrast U.S. trends. The latest National Assessment of Educational Progress shows scores in math and reading remain low, with record declines among students in the bottom 20% and more children than ever struggling to read by fourth grade. In comparison, Catapult Learning students in that same bottom tier not only kept pace but consistently outperformed their peers in both subjects.

“Every day in our classrooms, we see that with consistent support, students can and do succeed,” said Matt Dawson, vice president of research and evaluation for Catapult Learning. “This new data tells us that earlier intervention is critical. By the time students reach 8th grade, it can be almost too late to close the gap. When we start earlier, the trajectory changes and we see lasting success.”

At a time when national data highlights widening achievement gaps and persistent declines in core subjects, Catapult Learning students are defying those trends. A recent analysis of student performance on a nationally normed interim assessment (Renaissance STAR 360 Reading and Math) comparing Catapult Learning students with peers from similar demographic and socio-economic backgrounds (such as those eligible for Title 1 support) found that:

Lowest-achieving students outpaced peers. Catapult Learning students in the bottom 20% nationally outperformed peers in both reading and math on growth targets and median growth percentiles.

Catapult Learning students in the bottom 20% nationally outperformed peers in both reading and math on growth targets and median growth percentiles. More sessions = better outcomes. Students who met the recommended dosage (30 math sessions and 40 reading sessions) showed significantly greater improvement, while those receiving high-intensity services (50+ sessions in math or reading) demonstrated accelerated learning, evidence of the effectiveness of Catapult Learning’s High-Impact Tutoring model.

Students who met the recommended dosage (30 math sessions and 40 reading sessions) showed significantly greater improvement, while those receiving high-intensity services (50+ sessions in math or reading) demonstrated accelerated learning, evidence of the effectiveness of Catapult Learning’s High-Impact Tutoring model. Sustained progress. While national data showed uneven progress for students in the wake of COVID-19, Catapult Learning students have achieved steady, measurable gains in both reading and math for three consecutive years, reflecting strengthened instructional practices, improved session run rates and consistent implementation by teachers and school partners.

While national data showed uneven progress for students in the wake of COVID-19, Catapult Learning students have achieved steady, measurable gains in both reading and math for three consecutive years, reflecting strengthened instructional practices, improved session run rates and consistent implementation by teachers and school partners. Beyond the bottom 20%. Gains extended beyond the bottom 20%, reaching all students and further demonstrating Catapult Learning’s impact across achievement levels.





“Catapult Learning’s mission has long been to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive academically, regardless of their starting point,” said Rob Klapper, president of Catapult Learning. “These results underscore our commitment to changing outcomes for students most at risk of falling behind.”

To learn more about Catapult Learning’s offerings, visit https://catapultlearning.com.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our academic intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia and has earned its 2022 System of Distinction honor.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f9756dd-3145-4932-96cc-411750a53fc2