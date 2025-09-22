STMicroelectronics joins FiRa board, strengthening commitment

to UWB ecosystem and automotive Digital Key adoption

Geneva, Switzerland, September 22, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced that Rias Al-Kadi, General Manager of the Company’s Range and Connectivity Division, has joined the board of directors of the FiRa® Consortium, the industry body dedicated to advancing secured fine ranging and positioning ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

ST is actively driving the development the IEEE 802.15.4ab amendment, building upon previous UWB enhancements to further improve system performance and expand UWB’s application scope. The ongoing evolution of UWB standards promises significant improvements, including centimeter-level accuracy, enhanced security, and reduced power consumption. These improvements are critical for enabling a wide range of applications, from automotive access and digital keys to smart home automation and IoT innovations. Integrating IEEE 802.15.4ab into the CCC Digital Key ecosystem would represent a major step forward in addressing implementation challenges and accelerate broader adoption of UWB technology in both consumer and automotive markets.

“STMicroelectronics has long been a valued member of the FiRa Consortium, and we are thrilled to welcome them at the Sponsor level. This upgrade is a reflection of ST’s deepening commitment to the future of Ultra-Wideband technology and to FiRa’s mission. We are especially pleased to have Rias Al-Kadi, General Manager of ST’s Ranging and Connectivity Division, join our Board of Directors. His experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand UWB’s global impact and shape the future of secure, interoperable solutions,” states SK Yong, FiRa Consortium Board Chairman.

“Joining the FiRa board underlines our commitment to advancing the CCC Digital Key and other UWB-based applications,” said Rias Al-Kadi, General Manager, Ranging and Connectivity Division, STMicroelectronics. “By deeply engaging in standardization and certification across all major UWB groups, we are helping to shape the future of UWB technology to deliver maximum value for consumers and industries alike.”

Rias Al-Kadi's appointment further strengthens ST’s active participation in key UWB standards bodies and consortia, including the IEEE, Connected Car Consortium (CCC), Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), and UWB Alliance. Through strategic participation in these groups, ST supports the continuous evolution of UWB technology aimed at enhancing user experiences and lowering system costs, particularly in consumer and automotive access applications. This aligns with ST’s vision to foster a robust UWB ecosystem that enables seamless, secure, and cost-effective solutions for the growing UWB market.

Note to the editor

UWB is a precise ranging and radar technology within the IEEE 802 wireless standards group that also includes WiFi and Bluetooth. Supported by the latest smartphones from leading brands, UWB offers high resistance to interference and enhances diverse applications such as smart appliance interaction and device tracking. With security extensions, standardized under IEEE 802.15.4z, UWB addresses access control use cases, including digital car keys that localize the key in relation to the vehicle. Additional automotive applications include vehicle occupant detection to improve child and pet safety.

Key advancements in UWB specifications are overcoming critical scenarios such as reliability detecting a key or phone in a user’s back pocket to ensure seamless user experiences. Another significant improvement is the potential reduction in the number of anchors required in car access systems, enabling more cost-effective designs without compromising performance.

For more information on STMicroelectronics’ UWB solutions and ecosystem contributions, visit www.st.com/uwb.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027.

Further information can be found at www.st.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachments