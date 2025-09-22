Verizon Leads the Future of Wireless with Development of New Industry 6G Alliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation’s industry-leading network provider is once again shaping the future of wireless technology with the establishment of the Verizon 6G Innovation Forum – a group of companies driving innovation and enabling the 6G era. Verizon’s future-forward initiative is uniting key players across the technology ecosystem, including leading network vendors Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, and Nokia; and device and chipset innovators Meta, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in the early stages of development to define 6G together by identifying potential new use cases, devices and network technology. The forum aims to establish an open, diversified, and resilient 6G ecosystem and develop foundational 6G technologies while ensuring global alignment.

"Verizon is consistently at the forefront of network innovation. We were the first in the world to turn up 5G and continue to enhance our best, most reliable and fastest 5G network in ways that open the door to possibilities far beyond what we can imagine today,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Networks and Technology at Verizon. “5G Advanced lays the foundation for the 6G future - whether that's new wearables, AI experiences, or entirely new use cases we haven’t even thought of yet, and that’s what excites me the most. With the best team in the industry, we will build the future of these solutions with our partners. We’re already building a network designed for the next era - one that will transform how we live, work and play.”

This effort underscores Verizon’s commitment to drive the collaborative evolution of connectivity and deliver transformative experiences for consumers and enterprises. Verizon's networks form the backbone of the emerging Artificial Intelligence economy, delivering the infrastructure and expertise essential for businesses to fully harness AI's potential. For over a decade, Verizon has integrated AI into its operations to optimize network performance and infrastructure, a commitment that will continue with the evolution of 6G. This will accelerate Verizon’s AI Connect strategy and intelligent edge capabilities, enabling businesses to manage real-time AI workloads at scale by leveraging Verizon’s comprehensive suite of solutions with its award-winning network.

The forum will move beyond theoretical discussions and rapidly progress toward tangible 6G advancements and the realization of potential new and innovative use cases. Key areas of focus will include:

Unlocking the full potential of 6G by testing new spectrum bands and bandwidths.

Fostering a globally harmonized 6G landscape by actively working with global standards bodies like 3GPP to ensure that the forum's work aligns with mainstream 6G development and promotes interoperability across the industry.

Allowing forum partners to test and refine 6G technologies in a real-world environment by establishing dedicated Verizon 6G Labs, starting in Los Angeles, to serve as hubs for collaborative research, prototyping, and early lab and field trials.

As Verizon continues to lead the charge into the future of wireless communication, the forum and labs represent significant strides toward a world where connectivity is even more seamless, more intelligent, and continues to empower entirely new possibilities.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.

