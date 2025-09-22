TRUNNANO’s High-Performance Zinc Stearate Powder And Emulsion Solve Technical Pain Points

LUOYANG, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the global fine chemicals sector, technological innovation remains a core driving force for industry progress. Recently, renowned chemical brand TRUNNANO announced the successful development of a new generation of zinc stearate powder and emulsion products. This breakthrough marks significant progress in the company's materials science and application processes, providing superior solutions for multiple downstream industries.

Zinc stearate, a widely used additive, plays a vital role in industries such as plastics, rubber, coatings, and cosmetics. However, its production process has long faced technical challenges in particle uniformity, dispersion stability, and compatibility. Failure to properly address these challenges can directly impact the performance and quality of the final product.





TRUNNANO’s Super Fine Zinc Stearate Powder

Led by CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO's R&D team systematically addressed these common industry challenges. Focusing on molecular structure design and synthetic process optimization, the team, through repeated trial and error, ultimately achieved breakthroughs in key areas such as crystallization control, surface treatment, and emulsification.

In the preparation of zinc stearate powder, the team focused on improving product purity and particle morphology consistency. By innovatively improving reaction conditions and post-processing, they successfully addressed the problems of agglomeration and uneven particle size distribution common with traditional methods, resulting in powder products with superior flowability and dispersibility.





TRUNNANO’s Zinc Stearate Emulsion

At the same time, developing emulsion products is no easy feat. Zinc stearate emulsion requires extremely high stability and is prone to stratification or flocculation during long-term storage or under varying temperatures. By optimizing the emulsification system and fine-tuning the production process, TRUNNANO's R&D staff significantly enhanced the emulsion's storage stability and compatibility with various substrates, meeting customer demands for high-performance emulsion.

Product Name MF Purity PH Particle Size Density Color Zinc Stearate Emulsion C36H70O4Zn 40% 7-8 ≤ 10um 0.9-1.2 g/cm3 White

Roger Luo stated, "We have always considered technological innovation the lifeblood of our company's development. The successful launch of this new zinc stearate product series is the culmination of our team's years of unremitting efforts and continuous improvement. It's more than just a product; it represents TRUNNANO's response to addressing industry pain points."

Moving forward, TRUNNANO will continue to uphold the philosophy of "technology-driven development" and deepen its research in functional chemicals, helping global customers enhance product competitiveness and promote sustainable development in the industry.

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The company has a R&D team composed of multiple PhDs and senior engineers with strong independent R&D capabilities and rich industry experience. Over the years, TRUNNANO has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-performance chemical solutions and has won the trust and support of our customers.

For more information on TRUNNANO's High-Purity Zinc Stearate Powder And Emulsion and their applications, visit our website at CAS 557-05-1 Zinc Stearate Powder or contact our team at sales8@nanotrun.com.

