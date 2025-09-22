Fynor × Maivest Announce Strategic Partnership to Jointly Build a Next-Generation Digital Asset Ecosystem

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global digital finance industry enters a new stage, two fully licensed and compliant international platforms — Fynor Global Exchange Ltd. and Maivest Digital Capital Inc. — have officially announced a strategic partnership. Together, they aim to build a next-generation digital asset ecosystem centered on compliance, security, intelligence, and shared growth.



The most significant highlight of this cooperation lies in the fact that both Fynor and Maivest are registered in the United States and hold MSB (Money Services Business) registration qualifications issued by FinCEN. These qualifications ensure their legal and compliant status, enabling both platforms to operate safely under global regulatory frameworks while delivering high-standard financial services. Compliance and security have become the solid foundation of this partnership, further strengthening their credibility within the global digital finance industry.









Compliance and Security: A Shared Foundation



Fynor adheres to the core principle of “Compliance is Trust” and is actively pursuing additional regulatory qualifications, including the EU’s MiCA, Singapore MAS, and UAE VARA frameworks. Maivest, on the other hand, strictly follows international AML/KYC standards, ensuring every transaction and every user operates within a transparent and secure environment. This strategic alliance reinforces both companies’ compliance frameworks, providing users in Africa, the Middle East, and beyond with dual layers of security assurance.AI + Copy Trading: An Innovative Investment Model



Another core highlight of this partnership is the deep integration of Fynor’s AI-powered strategy engine with Maivest’s social copy-trading and incentive mechanisms.



- AI Strategy Engine: Fynor leverages deep learning and quantitative modeling to identify market trends in real time and dynamically adjust trading strategies, ensuring that users stay ahead of the market.



Fynor leverages deep learning and quantitative modeling to identify market trends in real time and dynamically adjust trading strategies, ensuring that users stay ahead of the market. - Social Copy Trading: Maivest enables users to “one-click copy” strategies from top global traders, with historical performance tracking and real-time execution, making professional-grade investing accessible to everyone.



Maivest enables users to “one-click copy” strategies from top global traders, with historical performance tracking and real-time execution, making professional-grade investing accessible to everyone. - Incentive-Driven Growth: Through structured rewards, subsidies, and team-based incentives, Maivest empowers users to achieve sustainable growth while contributing to ecosystem development. Together, this creates a closed loop of technology empowerment and policy-driven participation.





Global Expansion and Community Co-Building



In terms of global strategy, Fynor and Maivest will jointly focus on key markets such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, driving growth to tens of millions of users worldwide. Both companies believe the future of digital finance lies not only in technological breakthroughs but also in community-driven participation. Therefore, they will promote initiatives such as educational programs, content incentives, and revenue-sharing for expert strategies, ensuring that users are not just participants but also long-term co-builders of the ecosystem.



Conclusion



The strategic partnership between Fynor and Maivest is more than just a collaboration between two licensed, compliant companies — it marks a new milestone in the compliance, intelligence, and shared development of the global digital finance industry. With compliance and security as their dual safeguards, and through the innovative combination of AI and copy-trading mechanisms, the two companies will jointly deliver more transparent, reliable, and efficient digital asset services for users around the world.



Fynor × Maivest - AI Empowering the Future.



Media Contact



Company Name: Fynor



Contact Email: support@fynor.com



Website: https://www.fynor.com/



Contact: Elena Kovács



Company Name: Maivest



Contact Email: support@maivest.com



Website: https://maivest.com/



Contact: Isabelle Fournier



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

