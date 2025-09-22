Tyson Foods Launches Tyson® Chicken Cups – Convenient and Portable with 30g Protein or More

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 90 years, Tyson Foods has been at the forefront of food innovation, continuously delivering convenient, quality products that meet evolving consumer needs. Building on this legacy, Tyson brand is once again transforming the way consumers get their protein with the launch of Tyson Chicken Cups.

It’s the Tyson chicken consumers already know and love, now available in a first to the category, individually packaged option for quick, easy, on-the-go enjoyment. Tyson Foods’ Innovation team developed this new cup format after recognizing the consumer need for more convenient ways to eat chicken. Ideal for busy lifestyles, the cups are stored frozen and can be enjoyed straight from the microwave in 90 seconds to 2 minutes.

Offering a minimum of 30 grams of protein per serving, Tyson Chicken Cups will be available in four varieties, including the newest iteration of the Tyson brand’s famous Dino Nuggets — Tyson Mini Dino Nuggets™! That means Tyson Foods now offers a full family of Dino Nuggets: original, mega and mini.

The lineup of cup options includes:

Tyson Grilled Boneless Chicken Bites Cup

Tyson Lightly Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites Cup

Tyson Mini Dino Nuggets Cup

Tyson Popcorn Chicken Bites Cup





“With the popularity of chicken and consumer demand for portable, protein-rich foods, we needed to find a way to make our products even more accessible throughout the day,” said Dawnna Bowen, Vice President of Innovation, Tyson Foods. “There is nothing like the Tyson Chicken Cups on the market. They are designed to provide a delicious and satisfying snack that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles, from the office to the carpool line, and after school activities.”

Americans are increasingly looking for convenient ways to get their protein, with 8 in 10 including it in at least one meal each day1. While meat remains the top choice over eggs, dairy and nuts2, portable chicken in a cup is a great fit for the market today. The Tyson Chicken Cups meet that need, offering a ready-to-eat solution for anytime, anywhere.

To meet this growing demand, Tyson Chicken Cups are now available nationwide in the freezer aisle.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family® and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.



Media Contact: Katie Bullock | katie.bullock@tyson.com | 479-290-1855

1 https://ific.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/IFIC-Spotlight-Survey-Protein-Perceptions.pdf

2 https://ific.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/IFIC-Spotlight-Survey-Protein-Perceptions.pdf

