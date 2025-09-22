Rate Insurance and Exavalu Launch a Salesforce Agentforce Assistant to Enhance Human-Centered Customer Service

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the fastest-growing national personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, today announced the launch of a new AI-powered customer service tool developed in partnership with Exavalu. The Salesforce Agentforce Assistant is designed to help agents serve more customers efficiently by sharply reducing the time needed to locate critical information—without compromising the personalized, white-glove service for which the company is known.

The AI tool streamlines internal research processes and is built to enhance, not replace, human interaction. This solution empowers sales and service teams to deliver faster, more personalized support at scale.

“This is about leveraging AI to make our people even more effective,” said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance. “Our customers trust us for high-quality, personalized service. This technology gives our agents the freedom to spend less time searching and more time having meaningful conversations.”

Exavalu collaborated with Rate Insurance to design the Agentforce Assistant, enabling measurable improvements in efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rate Insurance to scale the white-glove service that sets them apart,” said Saurav Basu, CEO of Exavalu. “By leveraging Agentforce Assist, their retention specialists expect to cut account research time by 60% and increase productivity by 40%. This model also lays the foundation for future use cases in re-shopping and service workflows.”

The launch marks the first step in a company-wide transformation aimed at integrating AI to support both sales and service functions. Built on a scalable model, the technology is designed for expansion across Rate Insurance’s operations, ensuring consistent, high-quality service as the company grows.

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from over 4.5k Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Texas).

About Exavalu

Exavalu is a unique global technology consulting company focused on insurance and other regulated industries. Founded by industry veterans, Exavalu brings deep expertise and end-to-end capabilities from strategy through execution in areas such as core systems modernization, customer experience solutions, digital engineering, data, and AI. With its client-centric approach and innovative solutions, Exavalu is a trusted partner that empowers businesses to navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.exavalu.com

