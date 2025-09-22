Purebase Provides Update on Strategic Growth Initiatives to Strengthen its Position in the Agricultural Market

SUTTER CREEK, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTC: PUBC), an innovator in sustainable soil amendments and crop protection solutions, today provided an update on its ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the agricultural market. This is part of the larger effort to expand its visibility among key stakeholders, with the goal of an uplisting to a premier exchange.

Over the past several months, Purebase has focused on placing its agricultural products directly in front of distributors across the western United States and internationally to increase awareness and adoption of our soil-enhancing products, reinforcing its commitment to regenerative farming practices and soil health.

In parallel with these initiatives, Purebase has been actively collaborating with investment banking companies across the United States to explore strategic partnerships and long-term growth options. These conversations are part of Purebase’s broader strategy to secure the resources and relationships needed to scale its operations and deliver greater value to shareholders.

Purebase has been undertaking key due diligence and implementing corporate governance measures with the goal of uplisting to a premier exchange. This includes strengthening internal processes and aligning with the regulatory and financial standards necessary to qualify for a higher-tier market.

“Our efforts to expand our distribution network and engage with strategic financial partners are part of the necessary steps towards an uplisting position,” said Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase Corporation. “In the greater picture, we are working towards pushing Purebase towards sustainable growth and greater visibility in the investment community.”

Purebase remains dedicated to its mission of advancing sustainable agriculture through innovative soil health solutions and is committed to keeping shareholders informed as it achieves key milestones in its uplisting and growth strategy.

About Purebase Corporation:

Purebase Corporation (OTC: PUBC) is an innovative company dedicated to developing sustainable mineral solutions and natural resources for the agricultural industry. Through its commitment to environmentally friendly practices, Purebase delivers products that improve soil health and enhance crop production.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current plans or expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Risks and other important factors concerning Purebase’s business are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

