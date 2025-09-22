MILESEEY TOOLS Unveils S50: Redefining Green with Revolutionary Laser Distance Meter

– 400ft Range, Up to 8 Measurements/Second, Consistent Professional Precision

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILESEEY TOOLS, the leading professional measurement brand under MILESEEY Group, today officially launches its new flagship product—the S50 Green-Beam Laser Distance Meter. This revolutionary device delivers 400ft ultra-long range capabilities and ±1/16" millimeter-level precision, featuring breakthrough integration of green-beam laser technology to provide construction engineers, contractors, designers, and professional users with an unprecedented fast and adaptable measurement solution.





Revolutionary Green-Beam Laser Technology, Hyper-Speed, and Unmatched Adaptability

The S50 incorporates MILESEEY’s patented PowerBurst™ technology, featuring a 500-530nm green-beam laser for 4× greater visibility than traditional red-beam lasers. Even in bright outdoor settings, the laser mark stays visible at distances up to 400ft, ensuring convenient long-range targeting. With ±1/16" measuring accuracy, the S50 consistently delivers reliable results, even against low-reflective or glossy surfaces, or working in dusty, misty, or rainy conditions.

Powered by PowerBurst™, the S50 achieves up to 8 rapid measurements per second, enabling both detailed indoor tasks and fast-paced large-scale outdoor projects. Its wide temperature adaptability and robust design ensure precision and speed across most environments. Whether you need hyper-fast measurements in demanding field conditions or strict accuracy for professional installations, the S50 is engineered to do it all.

Master of Measurement: 18 Intelligent Measuring Modes

The S50 features 18 professional measurement functions, covering distance, area, and volume calculations, supporting both single and continuous measurement modes. The exclusive P2P (Point-to-Point) technology integrates intelligent spatial angle sensing algorithms, enabling precise measurement between any two points in space without repositioning. Advanced features include wall area measurement, multiple Pythagorean calculations, and indirect measurements, transforming complex measurement tasks into simple operations.

Intuitive Display and Four-Reference Alignment

The product features a 2.4" IPS color display with switchable black and white backgrounds, ensuring optimal visibility in most bright condition—no glare in bright light and crystal clarity in dark environments. The innovative four-reference alignment design (front/rear/tripod/side-laser alignment) enables measurement without blind spots, adapting to narrow spaces like door frames and various complex measurement scenarios.

Smart Life APP Integration

The S50 supports Smart Life APP connectivity with real-time measurement synchronization to smartphones and tablets. Local storage for 30 records combined with cloud storage supports multiple file formats including images and Excel. The integrated collaboration features enable team members to sync measurement data in real-time, significantly improving project efficiency and eliminating manual recording errors.

Professional Design and Durability

Built with ultra-high performance engineering plastic housing and IP54 dust/water resistance, the S50 can withstand harsh construction environments. The ergonomic design weighs only approximately 145g with a pocket-friendly form factor. Dual power modes support Type-C charging and replaceable 2×AA Ni-MH 1800mAh batteries, providing all-day heavy use or up to one month of light use.

Pricing and Availability

“At MILESEEY, we are proud to redefine the standards of green laser technology and chart the future of measurement tools through our S50,” said Jore Chou, founder and CEO of MILESEEY Group. “By integrating next-gen green-beam laser innovation with professional features and refined user experience, we are reshaping the way people measure. Whether for professionals or everyday users, S50 empowers precision, speed, and reliability in every scenario. This is our vision for what the future of measurement should be.”

About MILESEEY TOOLS

MILESEEY TOOLS is a sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in precision measurement and optical technologies since 2009. Created to serve both professionals and everyday makers, MILESEEY TOOLS brings advanced engineering into inspirational, accessible solutions that deliver performance where it matters most.

As pioneers of green laser measurement tools, and backed by hundreds of patents in laser, infrared thermometry, and intelligent sensing technologies, MILESEEY TOOLS empowers users with industry-grade accuracy, effortless usability, and enduring strength for every challenge. From contractors and surveyors to DIYers and designers, we support real-world challenges with tools that simplify complexity, enhance efficiency, and inspire confident creation.

With a shared commitment to innovation and usability, MILESEEY and MILESEEY TOOLS work together to inspire builders, makers, and designers worldwide to see miles away.

For more information, please visit www.mileseeytools.com.

*All specifications and performance data provided by MILESEEY Laboratory testing. Actual performance may vary based on specific environmental conditions and usage scenarios.

