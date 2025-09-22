NeOnc Technologies to Showcase Progress on Addressing Brain Cancer to 63 Million TV Households on “Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew” on the Lifetime Network on September 25, premiering nationwide at 8:00 a.m. ET/PT

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, will be featured on Health Uncensored hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky. The episode is scheduled to air on the Lifetime Network, available to approximately 63 million television households in the United States, on September 25th, premiering nationwide at 8:00 a.m. ET/PT. The show averages over 500,000 viewers per episode, underscoring the significant national exposure of this feature.

Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman and President of NeOnc Technologies, and Dr. Thomas Chen, CEO and Chief Medical Officer, will sit down with Dr. Drew—who earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California (USC)—to explain NeOnc’s platform technology. Viewers will also hear directly from a patient whose brain cancer is in remission, providing a firsthand account of how NeOnc’s drug candidates are designed to overcome the body’s Blood-Brain Barrier and thus have the potential to change lives.

“The Blood-Brain Barrier has long been a formidable obstacle in treating brain cancer, leaving many patients with limited options. We believe our NEO™ platform technology represents a paradigm shift, designed to carry potent therapies directly across this barrier to the tumor site,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman and President of NeOnc Technologies. “This national platform is a timely opportunity to share our vision, highlight a patient’s incredible journey of recovery, and update the public on the significant momentum we are building as we advance our clinical programs toward key data readouts.”

The television feature comes at a pivotal time for NeOnc, which has recently achieved several transformative milestones:

$50 Million Strategic Partnership Secured – All contingencies finalized with Quazar Investment following incorporation of NuroMENA Holdings under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This partnership will launch an advanced GCC & MENA clinical trials platform and expand NTHI’s global footprint.

Received FDA Authorization to proceed with Phase II Clinical Trial of NEO212 – a first-in-class oral chemical conjugated chemotherapy candidate for brain cancer.

Is nearing full enrollment for its NEO100-01 Phase 2a trial, with top-line data readout anticipated in early 2026. The final patient cohort in its NEO212 Phase I trial is also on track for completion in 2025.

Was recently added to the Russell Microcap® Index, increasing its visibility among institutional investors.

Received $2.5 million in non-dilutive grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance its NEO212 program, underscoring strong external validation of its science.





NeOnc’s NEO™ drug development platform is the core of its innovation, designed to transport a variety of therapeutics across the Blood-Brain Barrier. This platform has yielded the company’s lead drug candidates, NEO100™ and NEO212™, which are currently in Phase II and Phase I human clinical trials, respectively, for treating malignant gliomas. Both therapeutics are advancing under FDA Fast-Track status, highlighting the urgent need for new treatments for these aggressive cancers.

To learn more about Health Uncensored, visit https://drdrew.com/health-uncensored-with-dr-drew/ . Check your local provider for TV channel listings for the Lifetime Network.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating,” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding whether a definitive agreement will be reached with Quazar. These statements reflect our current expectations based on information available at this time, but future events may differ materially from those anticipated.

The “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in that report or in our subsequent filings, outlines important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the failure to finalize the agreement with Quazar, modifications to its terms, or alternative uses of proceeds.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

“NEO100” and NEO “212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

