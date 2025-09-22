Crisis Text Line Acquires Aquí Estoy Chat; Plans to Expand Mental Health Support Across Spanish-Speaking Countries: Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean

New York, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a leading nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, today announces the acquisition of Aquí Estoy, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people in need throughout 20 Spanish-speaking countries. This is a significant step forward in Crisis Text Line’s global strategy to provide free, accessible mental health support worldwide.

“The global mental health crisis is growing faster than the availability of care,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. “This is a powerful turning point—not just for our organization, but for the greater mental health landscape - increasing access to support for the countless people who are struggling right now. By joining forces with Aquí Estoy, we will have the opportunity to build a stronger, more inclusive network of care that reflects the diverse voices and needs of the global community.”

With this acquisition, Crisis Text Line will unite its crisis response model, volunteer-powered support, and evidence-based clinical practices with Aquí Estoy’s trusted community presence and deep local expertise—creating a powerful force for mental health support and prevention. The expansion into these markets will grow Crisis Text Line’s potential global reach from 5% to 12% of the population—a major leap toward global accessibility.

According to Juan Pablo Villani, co-founder of Aquí Estoy, since the day Aquí Estoy launched five years ago, the organization has been overwhelmed by the level of need. What began as a lifeline for people in crisis quickly grew into a critical support system for thousands.

“Despite the backing of many international donors, we’ve often faced a heartbreaking gap: for every three people who reached out to us, we were only able to help one — leaving two others in pain, without support, simply because we didn’t have the resources to reach them,” said Villani.

Over the next 6-12 months, Crisis Text Line will focus on upgrading Aquí Estoy’s data systems and technology, transitioning to a 24/7 service, and expanding support to reach young people under 18.

“We’re at a critical crossroad—with dedicated financial support, we will have a powerful opportunity to scale our unique, text-based, volunteer-driven model to ensure that anyone in crisis can access compassionate, immediate mental health support—anytime, anywhere. This moment isn’t just pivotal, it’s urgent,” said Trujillo.

This acquisition represents system change by setting new standards for how mental health support can be delivered. Crisis Text Line is creating a model that goes beyond traditional approaches, expanding access, improving quality, and redefining what effective, compassionate support looks like on a global scale.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a leading nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, we have supported over 11 million conversations in the United States and more than 16 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line's more than 85,000 live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through nonjudgmental support and empowers each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies.