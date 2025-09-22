Colabor Group Inc. Announces the Appointment of Ms. Kelly Shipway as Chief Operating Officer

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Ms. Kelly Shipway as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 22, 2025.

"Colabor is pleased to appoint Kelly Shipway as its Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Shipway will bring deep expertise and proven leadership that will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and continuing to foster strong, lasting relationships with our clients and partners. Her unifying leadership and operational discipline will be key assets in executing our strategy and delivering even greater value to our clients," said Louis Frenette, President and CEO of Colabor.

Ms. Shipway has, over the past 25 years, held key roles in sales, business strategy, and marketing within the agri-food industry, notably for Danone (in Canada and internationally) and Keurig. She also oversaw the operations of various businesses at Nutrinor Cooperative, and served as Vice-President, Commercial Strategy, at Colabor over the past two years.

"I am honored to take on this role. Together with our teams, I will focus on operational excellence, reliability, and outstanding client experience, while supporting our growth ambitions," said Kelly Shipway.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information: