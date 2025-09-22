Carlsmed, Inc. Selected for Inclusion in Russell 2000® Index

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced that effective after market close on September 22, 2025, it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index. This was part of the planned additions of select companies to this Index that had their IPO in the third quarter of 2025.

“Carlsmed’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is further validation of our highly differentiated business and durable growth, following the successful completion of our IPO in July,” said Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed. “Joining the Russell 2000 Index further supports the value we are creating for patients, surgeons, and shareholders.”

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The Russell 2000 Index tracks the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. As a subset of the Russell 3000® Index, it represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that broader index. Roughly $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes, which are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the FTSE Russell 2000 Index and details about IPO additions, please visit the FTSE Russell website, where updates are provided through quarterly IPO reviews and the annual index reconstitution process.

About Carlsmed, Inc.

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Forward Looking Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the Carlsmed’s ability to scale the impact of its aprevo technology platform and advance its personalized spine surgery platform to transform patient outcomes and drive long-term growth, Carlsmed’s current expectation of launching aprevo cervical in the United States in 2026, the number ranges presented in our 2025 Full Year Financial Outlook, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including such important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Carlsmed’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Carlsmed’s views as of the date of this press release. Carlsmed anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Carlsmed may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Carlsmed’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Caroline Corner, PhD

IR@Carlsmed.com

Media

LeAnn Burton

Senior Director Brand Marketing

LBurton@Carlsmed.com