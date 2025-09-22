The Marquie Group Enters Into Purchase Agreement With GETGOLF.COM

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (“TMGI” or the “Company”) (OTCID:TMGI) today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with GETGOLF.COM marking a new era for the Company. Under the agreement, TMGI CEO Marc Angell will transfer control shares to GETGOLF.COM and its CEO, Jeff Foster, a highly accomplished veteran in the Golf and Hospitality Industry. The transition is expected to occur swiftly upon completion of closing procedures and the transfer of assets.

Outgoing CEO Marc Angell stated, “Jeff Foster’s exceptional experience in managing golf businesses makes him the ideal successor for TMGI. Shareholders will be pleased to know that, as part of this agreement, Jeff is bringing profitable ventures that are expected to propel the company forward for years to come. I am enthusiastic about supporting Jeff and his team as we realign the company’s focus on the golf industry.”

Incoming CEO Jeff Foster added, “My team and I are grateful to Marc and Jacquie Angell for their dedication in building a company with tremendous potential. This agreement is just the beginning of our vision to create a premier golf-focused enterprise that shareholders can be proud of. I have devoted much of my career to the golf world and am excited to bring that passion and expertise to TMGI as we enter the public markets.”

As part of the transition, Marc Angell will remain engaged in a consulting role. He will help maintain important relationships, ensure business continuity, and provide guidance on strategic initiatives as the company embraces its new direction.

