NorthStar Moving’s 2025 Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive Provides Nearly 100,000 Meals to LA Children

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced the completion of their 13th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive, raising $24,745 to provide 98,980 meals for children and families across Los Angeles County.
Partnering once again with Compass Real Estate, the virtual food drive generated critical funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which continues to serve one million people each month. Since its launch, the drive has provided a cumulative total of 918,052 meals, moving closer to the one million meal milestone.
“Los Angelenos never stop showing up for each other,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Families in our community are working hard, but still forced to make impossible choices between rent, gas and food. That’s where this food drive makes a real difference. Every dollar donated provides four meals, and this summer, that translated into thousands of children having food on the table. This kind of community action gives me hope."
“It is always a pleasure to work with NorthStar Moving when moving our clients, but working with them to send hunger packing is truly one of my favorite interactions with their incredible team,” said Compass Vice President & Branch Manager Fran Reynolds.
More than two million children in California live in households struggling with hunger. Summer only magnifies the crisis: without school meals, families turn to food banks just as donations typically decline. This year’s Let’s Send Hunger Packing drive provided crucial relief, ensuring nutritious meals reached local families during this vulnerable season.
“Food insecurity continues to impact far too many families in Los Angeles, and children are among the hardest hit,” said Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood. “Thanks to the generous support of NorthStar Moving, Compass Real Estate, and the community members who contributed, we can continue to provide nutritious meals and hope to our neighbors who need it most.”
Though the 2025 Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive has concluded, the need remains urgent. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank accepts donations year-round to support children and families throughout the county.
About NorthStar Moving
Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading publications including The New York Times and The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.