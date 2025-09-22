NorthStar Moving’s 2025 Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive Provides Nearly 100,000 Meals to LA Children

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced the completion of their 13th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive, raising $24,745 to provide 98,980 meals for children and families across Los Angeles County.

Partnering once again with Compass Real Estate , the virtual food drive generated critical funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank , which continues to serve one million people each month. Since its launch, the drive has provided a cumulative total of 918,052 meals, moving closer to the one million meal milestone.

“Los Angelenos never stop showing up for each other,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Families in our community are working hard, but still forced to make impossible choices between rent, gas and food. That’s where this food drive makes a real difference. Every dollar donated provides four meals, and this summer, that translated into thousands of children having food on the table. This kind of community action gives me hope."

“It is always a pleasure to work with NorthStar Moving when moving our clients, but working with them to send hunger packing is truly one of my favorite interactions with their incredible team,” said Compass Vice President & Branch Manager Fran Reynolds.

More than two million children in California live in households struggling with hunger. Summer only magnifies the crisis: without school meals, families turn to food banks just as donations typically decline. This year’s Let’s Send Hunger Packing drive provided crucial relief, ensuring nutritious meals reached local families during this vulnerable season.

“Food insecurity continues to impact far too many families in Los Angeles, and children are among the hardest hit,” said Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood. “Thanks to the generous support of NorthStar Moving, Compass Real Estate, and the community members who contributed, we can continue to provide nutritious meals and hope to our neighbors who need it most.”

Though the 2025 Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive has concluded, the need remains urgent. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank accepts donations year-round to support children and families throughout the county.